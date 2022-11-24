Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders dig deep in the third to win against Saint John’s Johnnies – The Rink Live
The Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders and the visiting Saint John’s Johnnies were tied going into the third, but MSOE pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action. MSOE’s Jackson Hughes scored the game-winning goal. The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the...
kmlchargers.com
Boys Freshman Basketball falls to Franklin 74 – 29
Way to many missed free throws and turnovers was the story of this game. The Chargers would never lead in this game as Franklin would come away with the win. Owen Stapleton led the Chargers in scoring with 12 points, Brady Buckmann added 9 points and Paul Davies added 3. The Chargers will attempt to get back on track Friday night when they travel to Plymouth for their first conference game at 5:45 p.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicago Steel score twice in the third to beat Green Bay Gamblers – The Rink Live
The Chicago Steel defeated the Green Bay Gamblers 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Chicago pulled away in the third to claim a victory. Chicago’s Mack Celebrini scored the game-winning goal. The Gamblers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Lutheran seeks to keep a good thing going
RACINE — It was a reasonable assumption to make last year at this time that the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team would hit a speed bump. Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner, both NCAA Division I recruits, had graduated in consecutive seasons — Strande in 2020 and Gardner in 2021. Surely, the Crusaders wouldn’t be able maintain a run that saw them go 94-24 from 2016-21 without at least one of those standouts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UIC plays Green Bay following Okani’s 20-point game
UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 89-66 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Phoenix are 0-0 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.6...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
spectrumnews1.com
Watch party draws crowd in Oak Creek for USA-England World Cup game
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Many came out to Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Wis. to watch the highly anticipated World Cup match between the U.S. and England. Dirk Smith waved his American flag in the air. He said he was excited to see the USA in the World...
kenosha.com
Support local: Chiappetta Shoes a perfect embodiment of Small Business Saturday in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Kenoshans of the Week: Jeanette Kelly and Danielle Weybright
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening’s outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It’s likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Sunday’s winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
St. Joseph throws First Responders Appreciation Breakfast
First responders, including incoming Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton, sat down with St. Joseph Catholic Academy students this week, answering their questions and even playing board games with the kids. It was all part of an interactive annual breakfast with police, firefighters and EMTs from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee
WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nov 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Tonight’s weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Council Renames 5th Street After William Finlayson
To honor doctor, civil rights pioneer, a renamed street through Bronzeville, North Side. The City of Milwaukee will soon have three parallel streets named for civil rights leaders. Dr. William Finlayson St. will soon join N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. On Tuesday, the...
Comments / 0