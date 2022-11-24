Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Chicago Steel score twice in the third to beat Green Bay Gamblers – The Rink Live
The Chicago Steel defeated the Green Bay Gamblers 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Chicago pulled away in the third to claim a victory. Chicago’s Mack Celebrini scored the game-winning goal. The Gamblers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from...
UIC plays Green Bay following Okani’s 20-point game
UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 89-66 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Phoenix are 0-0 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.6...
La Crosse’s Davis bounces back, as Badgers beat USC
La Crosse native Jordan Davis bounced back from two tough games to score eight points for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, in a 64-59 win over USC at the Battle 4 Atlantis finale from the Bahamas on Friday. Davis combined to shoot 1-for-12 in scoring two points...
Greg Gard delivers emphatic locker room reaction to Wisconsin's Battle 4 Atlantis performance
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wisconsin Badgers started the tournament by defeating Dayton. In Game 2, the Badgers took the Kansas Jayhawks down to the wire, losing 69-68. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in the 3rd-place...
Lumberjacks use hot start to take down Madison
Six straight goals was the bounce the Muskegon Lumberjacks were looking for in the start of their weekend matchup with visiting Madison on Friday night. The Lumberjacks used a 4-0 lead in the first period and two early goals in the second to cruise past the Capitols with an 8-3 win at Mercy Health Arena.
Badgers fans answer the call to nickname breakout Wisconsin freshman
Connor Essegian has only played in a handful of games for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team but already has fans buzzing. Here's what they're calling the sharp-shooting freshman.
Report: Wisconsin close to removing Jim Leonhard’s interim tag
Jim Leonhard is on the verge of being named the permanent football could at Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported
Black Friday Green Bay, Wisconsin weather forecast
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very nice weather on Black Friday as sunshine galore will takes temps above normal again. Highs are expected to be in the middle and upper 40s! West winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies tonight, but...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
Be thankful for wherever you call home
Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
