A Kayaker from South Africa had captured the breathtaking moment a whale and her calf swam close to him.Alexander Kohler, 30, witnessed the amazing sight on 26 September."I guess it was a present from Mother Nature. I paddled out to sea with my kayak and I could hear whales blowing," he explained."As I paddled out further I realised it was a mother humpback whale and her calf. It felt amazing to be so close to these creatures," Alexander added but said he kept a fair distance to avoid startling the creatures.

8 DAYS AGO