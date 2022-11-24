ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Portugal vs Ghana final score, result: Ronaldo makes more history as Portugal open World Cup challenge with a win

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups as Portugal finally saw off Ghana to open Group H with a win in a five-goal thriller. Portugal took control of the match from the first whistle, and nearly turned their early dominance of possession into a tangible reward — Ronaldo being thwarted by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, before heading wide at the far post a few moments later.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large

When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.
News 8 WROC

US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, QATAR (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision […]
ng-sportingnews.com

Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Sydney, Australia

Another FIFA World Cup means another tough decision for Australian fans wondering where to watch the action unfold. The 2022 tournament in Qatar offers up some kinder kickoff times for viewers Down Under with a number of 9:00 p.m. (AEDT) games on offer. For those eager to watch matches with...
TheConversationCanada

World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship

There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
ng-sportingnews.com

Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after World Cup draw with Ecuador

Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday. WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
The Independent

UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories

Britain's export growth has fallen well behind that of other major nations including Germany and the US since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures, collated by the House of Commons Library, show UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021 - the lowest rate in the G7 except for Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade blitz and claims that...
ng-sportingnews.com

Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022

Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz

Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
ng-sportingnews.com

Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star

LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple UEFA Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.

