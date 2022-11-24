Read full article on original website
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
ng-sportingnews.com
When was the last time Wales qualified for the World Cup? A rundown of nation's history in FIFA tournament
Wales completed qualification to the 2022 World Cup after defeating Ukraine 1-0 in the UEFA playoff final on June 5. The only time that Wales have previously qualified for the World Cup was for the 1958 tournament, when they reached the quarterfinals. Having failed to qualify for the past 15...
ng-sportingnews.com
Richarlison's Brazil magic vs Serbia hides three other reasons to fear Tite's stars at Qatar World Cup
Neymar ambled out for the second half while still getting dressed and Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia restarted while he was still tying his shoelaces. He was up and running soon enough, arriving in the opposition penalty area as Raphinha forced a defensive error and drew a fine save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal vs Ghana final score, result: Ronaldo makes more history as Portugal open World Cup challenge with a win
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups as Portugal finally saw off Ghana to open Group H with a win in a five-goal thriller. Portugal took control of the match from the first whistle, and nearly turned their early dominance of possession into a tangible reward — Ronaldo being thwarted by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, before heading wide at the far post a few moments later.
ng-sportingnews.com
Poland vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in vital win
Piotr Zielinski's clinical first-half strike and Robert Lewandowski's first goal at a World Cup finals tournament gave Poland their first points in Qatar, and brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth after their sensational win against Argentina in Group C. Napoli midfielder Zielinski fired in a thunderous volley to open...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large
When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, QATAR (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision […]
ng-sportingnews.com
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Sydney, Australia
Another FIFA World Cup means another tough decision for Australian fans wondering where to watch the action unfold. The 2022 tournament in Qatar offers up some kinder kickoff times for viewers Down Under with a number of 9:00 p.m. (AEDT) games on offer. For those eager to watch matches with...
World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
ng-sportingnews.com
Enner Valencia injury update: Latest on Ecuador's FIFA World Cup Golden Boot leader after knock vs Netherlands
Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of star striker and captain Enner Valencia after the 2022 World Cup's top scorer was carried off on a stretcher late on in the 1-1 Group A draw against the Netherlands. Valencia made it three goals in two games with the equaliser four minutes...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs Switzerland
Brazil will be aiming to maintain their push for a last 16 spot at the 2022 World Cup as they take on Switzerland in their second Group G game. Tite's side are among those tipped to win the Qatar showpiece, with Switzerland likely to battle with Serbia and Cameroon for a knockout place.
ng-sportingnews.com
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
ng-sportingnews.com
Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after World Cup draw with Ecuador
Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday. WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories
ng-sportingnews.com
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
ng-sportingnews.com
Wales vs Iran final score, result: Late flourish and red card sink Bale and 10-man Wales at World Cup
Stoppage-time goals from substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian gave Iran a deserved 2-0 World Cup win over 10-man Wales in Group B. Iran were hammered 6-2 by England in their opening game but were a side transformed after head coach Carlos Queiroz made five changes. A key moment arrived...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
While it didn't result in any points, Canada passed its first test at the 2022 World Cup. Going against No. 2 ranked Belgium, Les Rouges fought hard and gave the Red Devils a tough contest, ultimately resulting in a 1-0 win for Belgium. John Herdman's crew proved they belonged, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star
LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple UEFA Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.
