Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi

AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Bell, Class of 2025 DB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Jaylen Bell marked his birthday with a big announcement. The young standout cornerback from Georgia has pledged to play college football at LSU. Bell, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, shared the big news on social media. As a prospect in the class of 2025, Bell is over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
bulldawgillustrated.com

A View From…Atlanta

Wiley Ballard, my young friend and outstanding announcer for the Yellow Jackets, is kind enough to once again give us some excellent insight on Saturday’s game, the program at Tech and college football. Wiley is the voice of Tech’s baseball program and the pregame and sideline reporter for football. He can also be heard as a pre and post game host on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and is an ACC football sideline reporter for Bally Sports South.
ATLANTA, GA
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
MADISON, WI
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL

