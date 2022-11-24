Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi
AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
dawgnation.com
Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett sounded a little bit like Justin Timberlake’s character in The Social Network. The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech moved Georgia to 12-0 on the season, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. But going undefeated in the regular season isn’t cool, much like one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen Bell, Class of 2025 DB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Jaylen Bell marked his birthday with a big announcement. The young standout cornerback from Georgia has pledged to play college football at LSU. Bell, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, shared the big news on social media. As a prospect in the class of 2025, Bell is over...
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Atlanta
Wiley Ballard, my young friend and outstanding announcer for the Yellow Jackets, is kind enough to once again give us some excellent insight on Saturday’s game, the program at Tech and college football. Wiley is the voice of Tech’s baseball program and the pregame and sideline reporter for football. He can also be heard as a pre and post game host on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and is an ACC football sideline reporter for Bally Sports South.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
