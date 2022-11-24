Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
ng-sportingnews.com
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In
Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
What to make of awkward exchange between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen
There was genuine interest in what it was going to be like to see New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick come face-to-face again with Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen in Thursday’s Thanksgiving game. For those that don’t know or have forgotten, things got a bit chippy when the Patriots...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
saturdaytradition.com
Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG
The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
Look: Video Of Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Postgame Handshake Going Viral
After the final whistle was blown in the Patriots-Vikings game, Bill Belichick had a bizarre encounter with Adam Thielen. As Belichick was walking in the direction of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Thielen tried to shake his hand and give him a pat on the back. Belichick, however, had no interest...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after losing at home to the Dolphins in Week 8. Detroit seemed headed toward the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft then. Now, after three consecutive victories since, Dan Campbell's team is suddenly in contention for an NFC wild-card berth. At 4-6, the Lions...
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets
Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
ng-sportingnews.com
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Bijan Robinson gets emotional walking off field after potential final Longhorns game
As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team. Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson dishes on the life of an NFL coach -- on and off the field -- in his new memoir
Just about every offseason, various NFL coaches, general managers and owners drive through the Everglades seeking wisdom at the end of an ordinary, 20-mile stretch of road into the Florida Keys. It's the only route to encounter Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, whose accolades include a national...
Vikings threw the ball with nearly historic success against Bill Belichick on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night 33-26 and improved their all-time record on Turkey Day to 7-2. There were a lot of impressive things about the Vikings’ win, but the efficiency of how they threw the football was tremendous. Kirk Cousins completed 30-37 passes...
