Minnesota State

ng-sportingnews.com

Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Giants HC Brian Daboll Unloads on Ref During Cowboys Game, NFL World Weighs In

Maybe it’s best that we can’t read Brian Daboll’s lips. The head coach of the New York Giants wasn’t pleased with an early call from the officials. And that’s a nice way of saying that a very passionate Brian Daboll blew a gasket. His poor headset paid a high price. And his reaction was a gift to all NFL fans who were watching the Giants and Cowboys as their Thanksgiving football treat. So gif away.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
saturdaytradition.com

Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG

The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets

Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23

The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Bijan Robinson gets emotional walking off field after potential final Longhorns game

As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team. Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX

