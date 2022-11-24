World Cup 2022 Group E: Match schedule, fixtures, times and dates for Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica in Qatar

Read full article on original website
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Costa Rica rallies to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E of World Cup
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan at the World Cup
Richarlison's Brazil magic vs Serbia hides three other reasons to fear Tite's stars at Qatar World Cup
Neymar ambled out for the second half while still getting dressed and Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia restarted while he was still tying his shoelaces. He was up and running soon enough, arriving in the opposition penalty area as Raphinha forced a defensive error and drew a fine save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
When was the last time Wales qualified for the World Cup? A rundown of nation's history in FIFA tournament
Wales completed qualification to the 2022 World Cup after defeating Ukraine 1-0 in the UEFA playoff final on June 5. The only time that Wales have previously qualified for the World Cup was for the 1958 tournament, when they reached the quarterfinals. Having failed to qualify for the past 15...
Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large
When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in vital win
Piotr Zielinski's clinical first-half strike and Robert Lewandowski's first goal at a World Cup finals tournament gave Poland their first points in Qatar, and brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth after their sensational win against Argentina in Group C. Napoli midfielder Zielinski fired in a thunderous volley to open...
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Jurgen Klinsmann's Iran World Cup comments earn the ire of coach Carlos Queiroz
Former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann has sparked outrage for comments he made about Iran and their manager Carlos Queiroz. Klinsmann isn't on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having led Germany to the semifinals in 2006 and the USA to the last 16 in 2014.
Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after World Cup draw with Ecuador
Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday. WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Wales vs Iran final score, result: Late flourish and red card sink Bale and 10-man Wales at World Cup
Stoppage-time goals from substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian gave Iran a deserved 2-0 World Cup win over 10-man Wales in Group B. Iran were hammered 6-2 by England in their opening game but were a side transformed after head coach Carlos Queiroz made five changes. A key moment arrived...
What time is Croatia vs Canada today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
While Croatia vs Canada wasn't one of the top-billed meetings of the World Cup group stage, it's suddenly become a game with serious appeal. After Canada's impressive display in the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last time out, head coach John Herdman passionately claimed Les Rouges would "eff Croatia" in their next match. The Croatian press did not take that lightly, and thus this game now has serious needle.
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
Who is Wales football manager Rob Page? From assistant and caretaker to permanent boss for Qatar 2022
In Qatar, Wales are making their first appearance on the World cup stage since 1958 following a battling showing in their delayed playoff matches. Spearheaded by captain Gareth Bale, Wales find themselves at a third major tournament in just over six years, following their memorable displays at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.
Everything to know about Gareth Bale: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Wales star
LAFC's Gareth Bale may be into the dying embers of his career but the legendary forward still flickers bright on the big stage. Scoring in multiple UEFA Champions League finals is a skill reserved only for generational talents. Then comes Bale, who counts a mind-blowing overhead kick among the iconic goals he's scored at the pinnacle of club football.
