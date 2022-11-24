World Cup 2022 Group E: Match schedule, fixtures, times and dates for Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica in Qatar

When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.

1 DAY AGO