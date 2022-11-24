ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

One-size-fits-all energy code coming to Colorado | OPINION

I just recently finished my DIY solar panel installation. In reviewing the costs, it was striking to me that a full 22% of the tab went to upgrade my circuit breaker panel and meter box. If you've done any sort of construction around your house lately, you've probably run into...
Emptying prisons, endangering the public | Denver Gazette

An obscure court decision the other day exposed another gaping hole in Colorado’s justice system — a hole carved out by two of the state legislature’s most unabashed apologists for criminals. The ruling itself, by the Colorado Court of Appeals last week, made sense. As reported by...
Don’t blame redistricting for blue wave | IN RESPONSE

For Colorado Republicans, the results of the 2022 elections were obviously terribly disappointing. In addition to overwhelming losses in all statewide races, Republican representation in the state legislature dropped to modern lows: just 19 of 65 seats in the House and 12 of 35 seats in the Senate. On these...

