Health experts ask people to take action to lower risk for children as RSV, flu cases push hospitals to brink

By Oregon Health Authority
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

State health officials are asking people to take immediate, urgent action to protect children and ensure there are pediatric intensive care beds available in Oregon hospitals to treat any child or youth with a serious illness or injury. Oregon health officials expect respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases to peak after the Thanksgiving holiday, which will further strain pediatric hospital intensive care units in the Portland area that are already at their limit.

In response to Oregon’s acute shortage of pediatric intensive care beds, state health officials recommend that people:

Stay home when sick.Cover coughs and sneezes with the inside of your elbow, or with a tissue that you immediately throw away after use.Clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces, including doorknobs, faucets, chairs, countertops and tables.Regularly wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after coughing or sneezing into a tissue.Get a flu shot and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, including new bivalent boosters. There is no vaccine for RSV.Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

The recommendations come as at least two Portland-area hospitals – Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center – notified OHA they have enacted crisis standards of care for their pediatric intensive care units. Crisis care standards allow hospitals to adjust their staffing to help treat as many critically ill children in the state as possible.

Patrick Allen, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said, “Oregon children’s hospitals are pushed to the limit. If you have young children and they get sick, there may not be a hospital bed for them. Our recommendations are a call to action for Oregonians to help slow the spread of respiratory disease and make sure no child’s life is put at risk because every pediatric ICU bed in our state is full with another seriously ill kid.”

“Multiple respiratory infections circulating in our community are of great concern to all of us in health care, says Providence St. Vincent Medical Center’s Genevieve Buser, MDCM, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. “Children have been especially hard hit, and we are caring for unprecedented numbers of very sick young people in our hospitals, immediate care facilities, and clinics. Right now, more than half of our kids sick enough to be hospitalized have RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and almost all of those are babies less than 6 months of age. It causes babies to need oxygen to breathe, and even stop breathing.”

Dr. Buser added that since the Oregon region is in a crisis for critical pediatric hospital beds, “we should do what we can as a community to slow transmission to our most vulnerable neighbors,” including getting COVID and flu vaccinations. “Older adults, too--especially those with chronic lung disease--can become very ill with RSV, in addition to COVID and flu.”

State health officials are working with hospitals to bring additional nurses into Oregon from out of state. OHA officials also are pursuing health care volunteers through Serv-OR , the state’s emergency volunteer registry. In addition, OHA is providing hospitals with recent legislatively appropriated funds to aid staffing.

Parents of children younger than 5, especially newborns to 6-month-olds, are especially advised to take precautions that keep their children safe and help to limit the spread of RSV and influenza in coming weeks. Young children, as well as older adults – people 65 and older – are at higher risk of severe illness from these respiratory viruses, including hospitalization and death.

Data showing that the RSV hospitalization rate for children quadrupled between Oct. 29 and Nov. 19, from 2.7 to 10.8 children per 100,000 population. RSV hospitalizations are expected to rise further over the next few weeks.

Hospitalizations are also being fueled by a rapid increase in influenza cases around the state. According to OHA’s weekly Flu Bites influenza surveillance report, the percentage of positive influenza tests has doubled each week since mid-October – it was 1% the week ending Oct. 22, 2% on Oct. 29, 4.5% on Nov. 5, 9.3% on Nov. 12 and 16.4% on Nov. 19.

A 5% positivity rate for influenza tests is considered a threshold for significant influenza circulation.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, such as runny nose, coughing and sneezing. Most infections go away on their own in a week or two. Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.

People experiencing mild RSV symptoms should:

Stay home from work or school, and avoid indoor and outdoor holiday gatherings and events.Manage fever and pain with over-the-counter fever reducers and pain relievers.Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.Make sure to talk to your health care provider before giving your child over-the-counter cold medicines which are typically not indicated for this age group.

While cold-like symptoms are more typical of RSV infections, some children can experience severe symptoms requiring immediate care. Parents should call their pediatrician or seek care right away if child has any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty breathing or increased work of breathing.Symptoms of dehydration, or fewer than one wet diaper every eight hours.Gray or blue color to tongue, lips or skin.Decreased activity and alertness.

Some children with RSV may be at increased risk of developing a bacterial infection, such as an ear infection . Call your pediatrician if your child has:

Symptoms that worsen or do not start to improve after seven days.A fever of 100.4°F or higher if they are younger than 3 months old (12 weeks).A fever that rises above 104°F repeatedly for a child of any age.Poor sleep or fussiness, chest pain, ear tugging or ear drainage.

For more information about RSV, visit OHA’s RSV page . Information about influenza is available at OHA’s Flu Prevention page .

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear

Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25

OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington's Flu Hospitalizations Highest in 10 Years

The Washington State Department of Health has reported a rapid rise of flu cases across the state, following nationwide trends. Flu hospitalizations are at the highest rates seen in 10 years at this point in the year, according to a press release. In Washington, there have been four flu-related deaths...
WASHINGTON STATE
hereisoregon.com

PacificSource: How a hospital aided wildfire recovery in the Santiam Canyon

Twelve miles southwest of Salem, in the small city of Stayton, Santiam Hospital cares for its community with a team that is willing to go the extra mile. There’s no better example of this than the hospital’s Santiam Service Integration program, which has faced an abundance of challenges head-on in recent years. It’s evolved into a program that can serve the local community through very hard times. Santiam’s Service Integration program began in 2017 to help area residents who needed a safety net to fall back on during tough times. The program facilitated connections between service providers across the Santiam Canyon and the surrounding communities to make it easier for people to access the resources they need.
STAYTON, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Federal Award: $46.4M to help Oregon's low-income pay heating costs

Oregon will receive $48.4 million in funding to help low-income families and individuals pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills. The funding will be delivered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP), and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023. In addition to covering home heating costs...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules

Some gun rights advocates worry that if a permit mandate takes effect before a process is in place to acquire those permits, it could halt gun sales in Oregon. “Net effect is they’re going to shut down all gun stores and basically no one is going to be able to buy a firearm, which is totally in violation of Second Amendment rights,” Second Amendment Foundation Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in an interview.
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
