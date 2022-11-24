ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Hong Kong emigres seek milk tea in craving for taste of home

By KANIS LEUNG
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbIAC_0jMArtsa00

HONG KONG — (AP) — In London, Wong Wai-yi misses the taste of home.

A year ago, the 31-year-old musician was in Hong Kong, earning a good living composing for TV and movies and teaching piano. Today, she makes about half as much in London working part-time as a server alongside her musical pursuits. She chose the job in part because staff meals allow her to save money on food.

It’s a difficult adjustment. And Wong, who left Hong Kong with her boyfriend in January, has turned to a beloved hometown staple to keep her grounded: milk tea. She brings the beverage to parties with Hong Kong friends and gives bottles to co-workers as gifts.

“It’s like reminding myself I am a Hong Konger. It will be fine as long as we are willing to endure the hardships and work hard,” said Wong, who left as part of an exodus that began after Beijing passed a law in 2020 that curtailed civil liberties.

As tens of thousands leave Hong Kong for new lives abroad, many are craving a flavor from childhood that's become a symbol of the city's culture: the sweet, heavy tea with evaporated milk that's served both hot and cold at diner-like restaurants called cha chaan tengs. Workshops are popping up to teach professionals to brew tea like short-order cooks, and milk tea businesses are expanding beyond Chinatowns in Britain.

In Hong Kong, milk tea is an unassuming beverage, something you use to wash down sweet French toast off a plastic plate. It’s so beloved that members of Hong Kong’s protest movement have called themselves part of a “Milk Tea Alliance” with activists from Taiwan, Thailand, and Myanmar, who drink similar beverages.

Following a law that silenced or jailed most political opposition, over 133,000 residents have secured a special visa that allows them to live and work in the U.K. and apply for British citizenship after six years. Official figures have not been released on how many have gone but most recipients are expected to do so, given the visa's cost.

The pathway was introduced last year in response to China's 2020 enactment of the National Security Law, which the U.K. called “a clear breach” of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. The declaration included a promise to retain the former British colony’s rights and freedoms for 50 years after it was returned to China’s rule in 1997.

Exiled activist Lee Ka-wai said that immersing himself at a Hong Kong-style cafe in London with a cup of milk tea was a “luxury.”

The 26-year-old fled Hong Kong in March last year out of fear of being arrested. He is wanted by the city’s anti-graft body for allegedly inciting others to boycott the legislative election in December 2021. As an asylum seeker in Britain, he is not allowed to work and is living on savings.

Even if the taste is right, he said, the feel of a cha chaan teng and the sounds of customers chatting in Cantonese cannot be replicated.

“It’s strange because I can feel a sense of home overseas. But it also has another meaning — there’s something that cannot be replaced,” he said. “What we long for most is to go home and see a better Hong Kong. But we can’t.”

Some emigrants, like Eric Tam, a 41-year-old manager at an insurance company, enroll in milk tea lessons before leaving. Visiting Hong Kong this month, he stocked up on a milk tea blend, a recipe that evolved from British teas in the colonial era.

While tea is easy to find in England, he said, the taste isn’t the same: “British milk tea is just watery milk,” said Tam.

Before moving to Liverpool with his wife and two younger daughters in June, Tam signed up for lessons at the Institution of Hong Kong Milk Tea. The two-year-old organization teaches students skills like pouring tea back and forth between a kettle and a plastic container to enhance its flavor before mixing it with evaporated milk.

Yan Chan, the school’s founder, estimated that about 40% of the 2,000 people who have studied with her were planning to emigrate.

Milk tea only began to emerge as a symbol of the Hong Kong identity over the last 15 years, said Veronica Mak, associate professor at the sociology department of Hong Kong Shue Yan University.

Mak said that many young people began to think about Hong Kong identity after the government removed Queen’s Pier, a landmark from the city’s colonial past, in 2007. Childhood memories, marketing and a fashion for localism came together to make milk tea a totem of Hong Kong culture.

“When you ask young people what kind of milk tea they like to drink, they will tell you it’s the bubble milk tea,” she said, referring to a drink from Taiwan. “But when you come to the identity part … they will not say the bubble tea but the local style milk tea.”

Most milk tea lovers interviewed told the Associated Press that milk tea isn’t political. But Tam said it’s a form of silent resistance.

“We can choose to preserve the culture that we want to keep. It cannot be destroyed even if other people try,” he said.

Contemporary Asian tea culture is catching on globally. Outside Chinatowns, at least five Hong Kong-style milk tea brands have emerged over the past two years in Britain. One set up a pop-up cafe in the trendy London neighborhood of Shoreditch in September, attracting Londoners and tourists as well as Hong Kong emigres.

Eric Wong, a tea wholesaler, began selling bottled milk tea in 2021 after moving to the UK, and offers milk tea workshops. He said he’s making 500 to 1,000 bottles of milk tea a week, and his south London business broke even after about six months. His Trini Hong Kong Style Milk Tea products are available online and at major Asian supermarkets.

The taste of home can provoke strong emotions. A young woman from Hong Kong once shed tears after tasting his tea, Wong said.

Between people planning to leave and growing interest in local culture, Chan is busy. On Nov. 3, nine people attended her class, none of whom had plans to emigrate.

Cooking enthusiast Dennis Cheng had a class with her in late September and practiced the signature pouring while preparing to leave Hong Kong with his wife and children.

He said the taste will help remind him of Hong Kong and friends back home.

“This may help me feel emigrating overseas isn’t really that sad,” he said. “It’s just that I need more time to adapt to it.”

___

Associated Press photographer Kin Cheung in London contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
WSB Radio

Hundreds at Harvard, NYC, Chicago protest China's actions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades.
NEW YORK STATE
WSB Radio

Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end.
WSB Radio

UN: Great Barrier Reef should be on heritage 'danger' list

PARIS — (AP) — A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action the world’s largest coral reef is in peril. The warning came...
WSB Radio

Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
WSB Radio

World Cup scores, updates: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Tunisia, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Argentina

What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory. A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.
WSB Radio

NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova

BUCHAREST — (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe. At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

CAIRO — (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became...
AFP

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough

Turkey said on Wednesday Sweden's new government was more determined to address Ankara's security concerns in return for NATO membership but called for "concrete steps".  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sounded upbeat, saying he was confident that Sweden and Finland would "soon" join NATO.   "Turkey, Sweden and Finland are engaging directly as well as with NATO to make sure that Turkey's concerns are fully addressed, including concerns about its security," he said. 
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined...
WSB Radio

Finland says it must ensure Ukraine wins war against Russia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Finland's leader says it must give more weapons and support to Ukraine to ensure it wins its war against Russia. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the comments Wednesday in Auckland on the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to New Zealand and Australia. Among the aims of the visit are improving diplomatic relations and trade ties.
WSB Radio

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
ARTnews

Hammer Museum Preps Expansion Unveiling, Sydney Modern Opens with Gender Parity, and More: Morning Links for November 30, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER. On December 3, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will open to the pubic a vast new wing, dubbed Sydney Modern, which doubles its exhibition space. One notable feature of the opening at the SANAA–designed venue, which was built for some AU$344 million (US$231 million), is that just over half of the art it is displaying (53 percent) was made by women, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The museum will host nine days of free programs, including performances and panel discussions, ArtAsiaPacific reports. And Designboom has a photo-rich feature on the building, which is the first public Australian...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy