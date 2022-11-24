ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14 JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA DARRIN CALLAWAY Case No.: 2021-145 Division: Petitioner and KIMBERLY M …

 4 days ago
eenews.net

Gas project, EJ concerns collide in the Florida Panhandle

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — Some longtime residents of this city’s predominantly Black north side smell trouble in plans to develop a natural gas export hub on a tract vacated by a massive paper mill. The St. Joe Co. plant was a major employer and a major generator...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

Eastpoint man gets 10 years in prison for meth trafficking

A 55-year-old Eastpoint man, deemed a career criminal, has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Franklin County. John E. Evans was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Finch and Anderson argue they were ‘whistleblowers’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again arguing that they are victims of corrupt investigators, negligent and vindictive prosecutors, and a criminal mastermind who set them up because they exposed his corruption. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jeremiah Lee Hill, 32 of Alford on Meth Charges on November 20, 2022

An Alford man is behind bars after deputies located methamphetamine while patrolling Daniel’s Lake Park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office telecommunications center received complaints of illegal activity in the Daniels Lake Park area. At approximately 4:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, WCSO deputies patrolling the park made contact with 32-year-old,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Shopping small in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shoppers showed some love to local small businesses Saturday. As part of an initiative to get people to shop small, ‘Small Business Saturday’ encourages local holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States. Here in Panama City, patrons took to historic downtown Panama City to shop ’til […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Holiday celebrations abound in Holmes and Washington

Here is a rolling list of holiday happenings taking place in Holmes and Washington Counties this year. Community South Credit Union and The JOY FM will be collecting donations of frozen turkeys, monetary donations and gift cards to provide holiday meals for the homeless and those with food insecurity. All proceeds will benefit the Holmes County Council on Aging. Donations may be dropped off at the bank located at 1720 S. Waukesha St. in Bonifay on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO seeks persons of interest in armed robbery

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an armed robbery on Nov. 26. A release from WCSO states that two black males entered the Dollar General in Ebro at approximately 9:30 p.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery

Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals. The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event. This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert. Festivities...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

