Curry chipped in 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 129-118 victory over Utah. Curry wasted no time in getting the Warriors out to an early lead, hitting six of 10 shots for 15 points in the first quarter. He took just five more shots between the second and third quarters before going 5-of-8 in the fourth for 13 points to close out Utah. Curry connected on six three-pointers in the contest, his eighth time reaching that mark this season while recording a game-high 33 points. The Warriors guard has now scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO