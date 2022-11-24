Read full article on original website
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China
Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories
Britain's export growth has fallen well behind that of other major nations including Germany and the US since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures, collated by the House of Commons Library, show UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021 - the lowest rate in the G7 except for Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade blitz and claims that...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
