Britain's export growth has fallen well behind that of other major nations including Germany and the US since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures, collated by the House of Commons Library, show UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021 - the lowest rate in the G7 except for Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade blitz and claims that...

27 MINUTES AGO