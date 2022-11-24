ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile

By Miodrag SOVILJ, OLIVER BUNIC, Andrej ISAKOVIC
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3EwF_0jMAqooo00
Russian expat children learn Serbian after their families fled Vladimir Putin's Russia /AFP

A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher.

These kids all have one thing in common. Their parents fled after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and are now preparing to stay in the Balkan country for the long haul.

Just as over a century ago, when thousands of Russians fleeing the Bolshevik revolution settled in Serbia, the country has once again become a haven for Russians fleeing repression, uncertainty and the real possibility of being drafted to fight a war they don't consider their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5d7a_0jMAqooo00
Parents of these children fled Russia after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine /AFP

Maria Nefyodova, whose 10-year-old child Artemii already speaks fluent Serbian after only nine months in Belgrade, packed their bags as soon as the first shot was fired in Ukraine.

"On February 24, everything changed. Our world turned upside down", Nefyodova told AFP.

"Of course, not in the way it has changed for those who are the directly affected side, but our world was shattered too".

- 100,000 Russians -

Since then, according to state media, more than 100,000 Russian citizens have arrived in Serbia, a country of under seven million.

They have used one of the few remaining flight routes into Europe that has not been closed off in retaliation for the war.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last month the country was "like Casablanca", likening it to the Moroccan town of the 1942 movie, swarming with war refugees and spies.

While the exact number of Russians who have elected to stay is unknown, almost 3,000 Russian companies have registered in Serbia since February, according to its business registration agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhYOg_0jMAqooo00
Velimir studies letters on a phone as he sits with other young Russian expats learning Serbian /AFP

Unlike some other parts of Europe, Russians are greeted with open arms in Serbia. Cultural and historical ties between the two predominantly Slavic and Orthodox Christian countries stretch back centuries.

"I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP.

The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.

"The children like it here. If they didn't feel as comfortable, I would likely consider moving to another country."

- Russians leading anti-war rallies -

But the Serbian affection for Russia often extends to support for the Kremlin as well.

That creates awkward situations for exiled Russians who, almost by definition, vehemently oppose Putin.

Souvenir kiosks in Belgrade sell T-shirts featuring Putin's face, while the letter Z -- the Russian symbol for the invasion of Ukraine -- has been daubed on walls across the city.

Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union, is walking a diplomatic tightrope, condemning the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations while refusing to align with Western sanctions against Moscow.

It is the Russians living in Serbia who are the most vocal in denouncing Putin's aggression.

United by an online platform, a group consisting mainly of Russians has staged numerous anti-war rallies, held charity events and spray-painted over the pro-Putin graffiti in Belgrade.

The simple fact that they can now voice their resentment without fear of being arrested or imprisoned is a revelation for many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ca923_0jMAqooo00
Serbian affection for Russia often extends to support for the Kremlin and its war. /AFP

"The Russians are thrilled that they can march in the middle of the street, chant and even shout insults against Putin and the war," Sasha Seregina, a 34-year-old architect who emigrated from Russia to Serbia over a decade ago, told AFP.

"Some said they were constantly on the lookout to see if police would come out of nowhere to arrest them."

- Business impact -

Several big Russian tech companies, including Yandex, Luxoft and Wargaming, have opened new offices in Belgrade or expanded existing ones. They have moved hundreds of staff to Serbia and also employ locals.

For decades, Serbia has been crippled by the mass exodus of young, well-educated and skilled workers. Some experts believe the sudden influx of Russian tech businesses could provide a lifeline for the country's economy.

"Educated people stop leaving the country once the number of highly-paid jobs starts to rise," Danica Popovic, an economics professor at Belgrade University, told AFP.

"If those tech companies start employing Serbian engineers -- which they probably will as it is cheaper than any other option -- we have a chance to decrease emigration."

But many Serbs complain that the arrival of predominantly middle-class Russians, whose income far exceeds the average salary in Serbia (640 euros, $657), has doubled the rent charged in big cities like Belgrade and Novi Sad.

While most Russian immigrants work in tech companies, some are using their knowledge and experience to expand the Serbian business scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7Xet_0jMAqooo00
Businessman Aleksei Novikov fled to Serbia from Saint Petersburg fearing he might get drafted /AFP

Aleksei Novikov, a 42-year-old businessman from Saint Petersburg who fled to Serbia fearing he might be drafted to serve in Ukraine, recently opened Belgrade's very first cider bar.

"In Russia, business is a bit more advanced, so I see opportunities and perspective to bring something new to Serbia," Novikov told AFP.

"Lots of Russians came recently. I hope we won't become a problem for Serbs, that we will integrate into society and do good things to make life better for everyone."

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
UPI News

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed...
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Beast

Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack

The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy