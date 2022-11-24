Read full article on original website
NBC26
Festival Foods hosts fifteenth annual Turkey Trot events across Wisconsin
Festival Foods hosted their 15th annual Turkey Trot events across Wisconsin this Thanksgiving day and Steve Sagmeister, who co-directed this year's Oshkosh race, estimated about 2,500 people turned out to help raise funds for local youth programming. “We’re happy to see this amount of turnout, because it only benefits the...
NBC26
Local artist organization S.A.G.E. gears up to start bidding for annual fundraiser
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It’s not your average teddy bear toy drive. The local artist organization S.A.G.E. has geared up to start bidding for its annual fundraiser. “When we hand these stuffed animals off, we emphasize that the artist can do whatever they want.” Says S.A.G.E president Stacey Burkhart when referring to her unique stuffed animal. This toy drive fundraiser is a creative reset for many of the artists.
NBC26
Businesses old and new ready for small business Saturday
DE PERE — New stores like Bosse's, 101 Club, and Studio Reverie are opening up in the newly renovated 100 block of Broadway in downtown De Pere. Now businesses in town are welcoming in new neighbors just in time for small business Saturday. Hannah Taylor has worked in retail...
NBC26
Oshkosh small businesses shrug off inflation concerns
OSHKOSH — Headlines about inflation have dominated the news for months and while inflation rates have reached near-record highs lately, small businesses in Oshkosh seem to be doing just fine. Sonia Ochowicz—who runs The Turquoise Door Fashion Boutique and Consignment along with her parents—-says her business is "busting at...
NBC26
Fond du Lac driver arrested after multiple hit-and-runs, fleeing police
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 57-year- old Fond du Lac man was arrested after multiple hit-and-runs and fleeing the police during a traffic stop. In a release from the Fond du Lac Police department, officers responded to a call for assistance on Nov. 25 at 8:59 p.m. to the information that a black SUV rammed a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1100 block of E. Johnson Street and drove off.
NBC26
Wisconsin's Jordan Stolz discusses becoming youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race
As the youngest World Cup speed skating winner ever, 18-year-old Jordan Stolz of Kewaskum is turning potential into reality. “Pretty crazy if I actually think about it,” says Stolz. “Because Eric Heiden was one of the youngest already and then Shani Davis and one of the Russians. So yeah, being the youngest is pretty special.”
