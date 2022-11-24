Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirdsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.Brittany Anas
Technology may assist garbage collection in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
CBS Sports
Watch Colorado vs. Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Everything you need to know about the Utah-Colorado game Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was right all along about the Pac-12 race
In this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, there are six Pac-12 teams — No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 18 UCLA and No. 21 Oregon State.
Meet the tag-team, truck-driving tandem that hauls equipment to every BYU football road game
PROVO — BYU football traveled to Boise State to begin November and the Cougars finally put together their first complete-game performance in over a month, coming from behind in dramatic fashion to nip the Broncos 31-28 in the final two minutes. BYU players on both sides of the ball...
ksl.com
New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time
SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
Are these Utah triplets the first to accomplish this NCAA feat?
A trio of Utah siblings think they may have broken a new world record when it comes to their athletic accomplishments.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
College Football News
BYU vs Stanford Prediction Game Preview
Record: BYU (6-5), Stanford (3-8) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The passing game has kicked it back in. Rolling for 455 yards against Utah Tech was no big deal, but that came off a 377-yard, three touchdown day against Boise State. Jaren Hall has thrown for two or more touchdowns in nine straight games and ten of the last 11, and even better are the downfield throws.
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination Opens in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
newslj.com
Evanston surgeon performs southwest Wyoming’s first bone jack procedure
EVANSTON — Wanda Kaynor was in a significant amount of pain after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of a buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. Kaynor attempted a few remedies before visiting Dr. Jake Measom at...
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Comments / 0