funcheap.com
“I Wish I Was Happy” Hour Comedy Show | SF
Come commiserate in laughter with the Bay Area’s top comedians. They’ll make you feel like life isn’t too bad, or at least let you laugh at their misfortunes. And, that always feels good. Stay after the show for free ’90s dance karaoke. Every 2nd and 4th...
funcheap.com
Oakland’s Gifty 2022: Annual Craft Show & Open House (Dec 2-4)
GIFTY, The Crucible’s annual Craft Show & Open House returns this December 2-4. Join us for three days of the best shopping in the Bay Area. Find holiday gifts made by local artists, craftspeople, and Crucible faculty. From one-a-kind sculpture to functional pottery to locally made soaps and more, find something for everyone on your list at GIFTY.
funcheap.com
Rhythm Clinic Funk Party at Starline Social Club (SF)
Rhythm Clinic is back for another evening of funk, soul, and house at Starline Social Club. Come by to see resident Rhythm Clinic DJs play old favorites and new heat. Guaranteed to be groovy!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
funcheap.com
SF’s 4th Annual Krampus Pageant 2022 (Proceeds benefit LGBTQIA+ Center)
Tis the season to celebrate! One cold night very soon, in the wee hours of the morning, children will be visited by magical beings… but not Santa this time… It’s Krampus time!. Join San Francisco Krampus and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as they pay homage to...
funcheap.com
Clement Street Happy Hour Cleanup w/ Free Round on the House (SF)
Help us clean up trash along Clement Street in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of The Plough and Stars (116 Clement St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free round on the house and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
funcheap.com
Winter Festival Marketplace: Holiday Gifts + Vintage Treasures (Palo Alto)
Ring in the holidays at the Gamble Garden Winter Festival! Enjoy one-stop shopping for holiday gifts, greenery, and décor in the festive Gamble Garden atmosphere. $5 per person, purchase online or at the gate. Kids 12 and under enter FREE. Activities. A Festive Marketplace with vendors in the Gamble...
funcheap.com
Alameda’s 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair 2022 (Dec 3-4)
Join us for the 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair to shop small and local all while supporting community-funded KPFA radio! The Fair showcases over 150 artists & craftspeople, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Offerings include ceramics, jewelry, home goods, toys, apparel, body care, textiles, woodwork, fine art, and more. Perfect timing for your Holiday shopping!
funcheap.com
“Lounge Ligands” Art Installation w/ Free Gin & Tonics (SF)
Lounge Ligands is a new art installation by QBI artist-in-residence John Walter, hosted by Professor Brian Shoichet. Located in Mission Bay, San Francisco, Lounge Ligands is comprised of a bespoke bar, hosted by the artist, serving free gin and tonics, and decorated with a series of new ligand-inspired quilts, videos and a live band.
funcheap.com
SF’s 2022 Scottish Highland Winter Festival (Golden Gate Park)
On November 27th, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, The Saint Andrews Society of San Francisco proudly presents a FREE open-air concert for everyone to enjoy. With the generous support from San Francisco Parks and Rec., The Caledonian Club of San Francisco, and private donations, we welcome you for a day of Scottish music and song in the heart of Golden Gate Park.
funcheap.com
50% off Asian Art Museum Tickets: Cyber Monday Sale (2022)
Surprise! Our Cyber Monday has gone Cyber Punk! For one day only, purchase discounted tickets for our newest special exhibition Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk. Use code CYBER50 at checkout to receive 50% off your tickets. This sale will be gone in a flash! Discount is valid until 11:59 PM Monday,...
funcheap.com
National Psoriasis Foundation Walk (SF)
Time: Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.; Event concludes at 12 p.m. Contact: Gavin Johnson, gjohnson@psoriasis.org, 503-546-8394. Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact us for details. Register today for Team NPF Walk in San Francisco 2022, a family friendly walk and community event dedicated to finding a cure for psoriatic disease. Join...
funcheap.com
Glow Fest 2022 at The Embarcadero (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Watch science come to light at Glow Fest! Dig into the art and science of light at this all-ages celebration. Enjoy hands-on activities that illuminate the how of light. Catch a glimpse of bioluminescent creatures and learn why they glow. Experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
funcheap.com
12th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit (2022)
Youth Art Exchange presents Harvesting Your Roots: The 12th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit, a celebration of young artists and their vibrant contributions to the creative and cultural fabric of San Francisco. The San Francisco Youth Arts Summit, a project facilitated by Youth Art Exchange, is an annual gathering...
funcheap.com
Bazaar Writers Salon 2022 (SF)
Bazaar Writers Salon is a fun and social literary reading series presenting the very best writing from the Bay Area and beyond in the intimate environment of Bazaar Cafe in San Francisco. The December reading features the fiction and poetry of Zeina Hashem Beck, Hugh Behm-Steinberg, Linda Scheller, and Sasha Vasilyuk, and will be hosted by Peter Kline.
funcheap.com
Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair 2022 (Dec 3-4)
The Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair returns on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 to the beautiful Muir Beach Community Center just a short 15-minute drive from Highway 101. Fair guests can shop from an array of original and hand-made fine art, crafts, and gourmet holiday treats and enjoy local bands as they shop. An over 40-year tradition, the Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair is a great reason to escape to the charming seaside community of Muir Beach and shop for unique holiday gifts.
funcheap.com
“Connecting w/ our Ancestors’ Narratives” Book Talk (Oakland)
“Back in San Jose, Lola and I started drawing and painting together. I’d read somewhere that art was a form of therapy with seniors, so we gave it a try. Lola made watercolor paintings, and when they dried I drew her memories on top of them. We called ourselves The Lola x Kenneth Collaboration. When Lola passed in 2016, she left me with the rest of her paintings, and in doing so, she left me with a purpose. I would finish everything she started. I promised.”
funcheap.com
SF’s “Asian & Black Community Cookout” w/ 500 Free Meals (2002)
We’re less than 1 week away from the most epic cookout this holiday season!. And thank you to our amazing sponsors, we will be giving out over 500 FREE MEALS to the community!. Free meals will be giving out on a first come first serve basis. So DON’T BE...
funcheap.com
Bernal Heights’ Annual Neighborhood “Holidays on the Hill” 2022 (SF)
The Bernal Heights annual neighborhood “Holidays on the Hill” event is BACK! It’s Sunday, December 4th from 10am to 4pm. A few neighbors started this during the pandemic as a way for people to get out and about, get to know their neighbors and support local artists, craftspeople and small businesses. Most folks do this from the comfort of their own front steps/garage/sidewalk. Use the Google Map on our event page to find out where to go!
funcheap.com
SF’s “After Dark: Light Science” Exhibit at Exploratorium (Nov 17-Jan 29)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Light is all around us, bringing energy and color to our world in a whole spectrum of ways. Tonight, learn about the science of what makes things glow, and experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
funcheap.com
Cartoonist Q&A + Book Signing at The Cartoon Art Museum (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum is proud to host Alexis Fajardo, creator of epic poetry-inspired Kid Beowulf graphic novel adventure series. Join Lex and the Cartoon Art Museum on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 2 to 4pm for a lively Q&A and book signing. This event is free and open for the public.
