eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs offense stymied by Falcons, lose 13-3
The SDSU Aztecs only allowed an average of 55 rushing yards in the past five games entering tonight, the best in the nation during that stretch. Air Force entered with the nation’s leading rush offense (336.4 yards per game). Something had to give. After the game’s first two plays,...
Live Updates: FSU Soccer in Elite 8 action against Arkansas
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will host No. 3 regional seed Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. in an Elite Eight tilt from the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Fla. The winner will advance to the College Cup. FSU is seeking their third consecutive trip to the College Cup and their 13th in program history. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.
When will Nick Smith Return for Hogs?
Hogs coach Eric Musselman updated the freshman star's status Saturday.
eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs primed to defend triple-option against Falcons
Betting Line: Air Force -2 (BetMGM Sportsbook) Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Records: SDSU 7-4 (5-2), Air Force 8-3 (4-3) The San Diego State Aztecs conclude their regular season schedule at home against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night. Both teams are eliminated from winning their respective divisions...
247Sports
Sam Pittman weighs if Arkansas football's season was disappointing after 29-27 loss at Missouri
Arkansas suffered a 29-27 defeat Friday at Missouri to cap off a disappointing 6-6 season in Year 3 under Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks lost six of their final nine games after a 3-0 start, as the Tigers became bowl eligible. “Congratulate Missouri for the win and getting bowl eligible," Pittman...
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
kwos.com
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas
The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
KARK
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
collegesoccernews.com
Women’s College Soccer. Only Eight Left Standing On The Road To The College Cup. A Look At The Elite Eight Matchups.
All Four Of The Number One Seeds Remain Along With Two Number TWo Seeds And TWo Number Three Seeds. Arkansas (13-3-5) vs Florida State (16-2-3) – Saturday 5 p.m. ET – Tallahassee, Florida. Arkansas is on a nice run but faces its toughest test of the tournament. Forwards...
eastvillagetimes.com
The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 51: Special Guest JR Tolver
East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – Recap of the win against New Mexico (1:27) – Would Mayden still be playing safety if all 3 QBs were healthy coming out of the Boise State game? (10:31)
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
