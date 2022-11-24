ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Aztecs offense stymied by Falcons, lose 13-3

The SDSU Aztecs only allowed an average of 55 rushing yards in the past five games entering tonight, the best in the nation during that stretch. Air Force entered with the nation’s leading rush offense (336.4 yards per game). Something had to give. After the game’s first two plays,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU Soccer in Elite 8 action against Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will host No. 3 regional seed Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. in an Elite Eight tilt from the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Fla. The winner will advance to the College Cup. FSU is seeking their third consecutive trip to the College Cup and their 13th in program history. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
eastvillagetimes.com

Aztecs primed to defend triple-option against Falcons

Betting Line: Air Force -2 (BetMGM Sportsbook) Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Records: SDSU 7-4 (5-2), Air Force 8-3 (4-3) The San Diego State Aztecs conclude their regular season schedule at home against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night. Both teams are eliminated from winning their respective divisions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Missouri 29, Arkansas 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kwos.com

Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas

The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastvillagetimes.com

The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 51: Special Guest JR Tolver

East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – Recap of the win against New Mexico (1:27) – Would Mayden still be playing safety if all 3 QBs were healthy coming out of the Boise State game? (10:31)
SAN DIEGO, CA
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy