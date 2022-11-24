ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech to Host 64th Annual Carol of Lights® and Centennial Kickoff

WHEN: Friday (Dec. 2): 6:30 p.m. carillon concert; 7 p.m. ceremony. WHERE: Memorial Circle and the Science Quad, Texas Tech campus. A livestream of the event will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. EVENT: Texas Tech's Residence Halls Association in collaboration with the Office of the President, University Student Housing,...
Texas Tech to Announce Major Gift to College of Architecture

The philanthropic contribution will be announced Nov. 30. WHAT: A major philanthropic gift to the College of Architecture at Texas Tech University will be announced during a special ceremony. WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. WHERE: College of Architecture, The Gallery, Room 101A. EVENT: Texas Tech and the College of...

