Chicago, IL

WGN News

It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years

Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Light showers & mild temps on tap for Thanksgiving

–Chicagoans enjoyed 100% of Tuesday’s possible sun which helped produced the city’s warmest temps in 11 days Tuesday with a high of 53 at O’Hare—a reading 8-deg above normal. Midway and the Lakefront each logged highs of 51-deg. Only a week ago, the official Chicago O’Hare high was just 42-deg.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop

Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Brookfield Zoo back with lights festival for holidays

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season. “Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
Q985

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox9.com

George Floyd Square at a crossroads

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since George Floyd was murdered in May of 2020 near 38th and Chicago, things have drastically changed. Now, there are some big plans in the works for George Floyd Square to reimagine the area. However, the plans won’t be finalized until next year some time with...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application

The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
YORKVILLE, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

