Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years
Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. […]
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
Chicagoans partake in 3rd annual Wicker Park – Bucktown Small Business Fun Run
CHICAGO — For the third year in a row, runners revved up their running shoes in a friendly neighborhood competition to help support small businesses in Chicago. Participants in the Wicker Park – Bucktown Small Business Fun Run picked between two routes and in doing so, showed their support for either Team Bucktown or Team […]
Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road. “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Light showers & mild temps on tap for Thanksgiving
–Chicagoans enjoyed 100% of Tuesday’s possible sun which helped produced the city’s warmest temps in 11 days Tuesday with a high of 53 at O’Hare—a reading 8-deg above normal. Midway and the Lakefront each logged highs of 51-deg. Only a week ago, the official Chicago O’Hare high was just 42-deg.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
wgnradio.com
Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
Brookfield Zoo back with lights festival for holidays
BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Chicago’s longest running lights festival is back with millions of twinkling lights to brighten up the holiday season. “Holiday Magic” features over two million twinkling LED lights with the “Sea of Lights” returning with a new design of two miles of colorful lights synchronized to music on the zoo’s entire West mall. […]
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade takes off in downtown
CHICAGO — The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Prade is expected to take off Thursday morning with fun festivities to rejoice in the holiday spirit.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
fox9.com
George Floyd Square at a crossroads
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since George Floyd was murdered in May of 2020 near 38th and Chicago, things have drastically changed. Now, there are some big plans in the works for George Floyd Square to reimagine the area. However, the plans won’t be finalized until next year some time with...
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application
The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
