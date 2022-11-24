ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events

With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
CANTON, MI
legalnews.com

Service Project

The Incorporated Society of Irish American Lawyers (ISIAL) and the Catholic Lawyers Society (CLS) coordinated their latest Service Project Day at Focus:HOPE’s central warehouse in Detroit on Saturday, November 12. The societies’ members along with friends and family helped to pack boxes of food for those in need. The ISIAL and CLS have lent a hand to Focus:HOPE since 1994, helping pack thousands of boxes of food for low income families and homebound senior citizens. The societies volunteer at Focus:HOPE twice a year and packed boxes earlier this year in May.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO

ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
legalnews.com

Wayne Law School names associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging

Wayne State University Law School last week announced its inaugural associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, associate professor of law Nancy Chi Cantalupo, to lead and ensure the achievement of an inclusive and equitable law school community. In 2020, Wayne State University joined institutions around the world in responding to the clarion call for real change to combat systemic racism. Consistent with Wayne State’s history of meaningful engagement with society and its mission of “positively impacting local and global communities,” University leadership took action to reduce and eliminate implicit and explicit biases and improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the university through the establishment of a Social Justice Action Committee (SJAC). Wayne State University Law School is following this lead.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County Land Bank Authority focus of online gathering

Oakland County Planning, Zoning, and Land Use will conduct a Virtual Planners Gathering on “Oakland County Land Bank Authority” Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. To support economic development and help revitalize communities and neighborhoods, the Oakland County Land Bank Authority was created by...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County

The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here.CleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy