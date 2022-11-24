Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
The Oakland Press
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
HometownLife.com
Jolly holidays: Create a December to remember with these 7 merry Christmas events
With Thanksgiving now in the past, these events and activities in metro Detroit surely will help you get in the holiday spirit. Climb aboard a complimentary horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the holiday lights and Birmingham's festive downtown, every weekend through Christmas Eve. The carriage rides begin in Shain Park and are on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations required.
legalnews.com
Service Project
The Incorporated Society of Irish American Lawyers (ISIAL) and the Catholic Lawyers Society (CLS) coordinated their latest Service Project Day at Focus:HOPE’s central warehouse in Detroit on Saturday, November 12. The societies’ members along with friends and family helped to pack boxes of food for those in need. The ISIAL and CLS have lent a hand to Focus:HOPE since 1994, helping pack thousands of boxes of food for low income families and homebound senior citizens. The societies volunteer at Focus:HOPE twice a year and packed boxes earlier this year in May.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO
ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
legalnews.com
Wayne Law School names associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging
Wayne State University Law School last week announced its inaugural associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, associate professor of law Nancy Chi Cantalupo, to lead and ensure the achievement of an inclusive and equitable law school community. In 2020, Wayne State University joined institutions around the world in responding to the clarion call for real change to combat systemic racism. Consistent with Wayne State’s history of meaningful engagement with society and its mission of “positively impacting local and global communities,” University leadership took action to reduce and eliminate implicit and explicit biases and improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the university through the establishment of a Social Justice Action Committee (SJAC). Wayne State University Law School is following this lead.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit
DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
legalnews.com
Oakland County Land Bank Authority focus of online gathering
Oakland County Planning, Zoning, and Land Use will conduct a Virtual Planners Gathering on “Oakland County Land Bank Authority” Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. To support economic development and help revitalize communities and neighborhoods, the Oakland County Land Bank Authority was created by...
HometownLife.com
Northville QB Luca Prior leads West past East during Legacy Senior All-Star football game
Northville quarterback Luca Prior handed off to Portage Northern running back XaVior Tyus, who raced through an open hole and crossed the goal line on a routine off-tackle play. Prior responded by spinning toward the fans on the other end of the field, giving an energetic fist pump their way...
Annual turkey trot in Washington Township breaks attendance records
More than 900 participants gobbled up the chance to run or walk during the annual Thanksgiving Day Kiski Valley Turkey Trot in Washington Township. The in-person race that draws runners from neighboring states kicked off at 9 a.m. under blue skies and below-freezing temperatures. Organizers set up multiple fire barrels...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here.CleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the...
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter.
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility
An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.
