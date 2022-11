(The Center Square) - The U.S. House Ethics Commission dismissed allegations that Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, may have benefited financially from votes he made but is continuing an investigation into possible misuse of his office to promote his campaigns. The report released Monday said that Kahele made "misleading statements" to the staff members with the Office on Congressional Ethics and recommended a subpoena for Kahele. The committee also found that Kahele violated a rule that prohibited members of Congress from including a link to their...

