Service Project
The Incorporated Society of Irish American Lawyers (ISIAL) and the Catholic Lawyers Society (CLS) coordinated their latest Service Project Day at Focus:HOPE’s central warehouse in Detroit on Saturday, November 12. The societies’ members along with friends and family helped to pack boxes of food for those in need. The ISIAL and CLS have lent a hand to Focus:HOPE since 1994, helping pack thousands of boxes of food for low income families and homebound senior citizens. The societies volunteer at Focus:HOPE twice a year and packed boxes earlier this year in May.
Oakland County Land Bank Authority focus of online gathering
Oakland County Planning, Zoning, and Land Use will conduct a Virtual Planners Gathering on “Oakland County Land Bank Authority” Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. To support economic development and help revitalize communities and neighborhoods, the Oakland County Land Bank Authority was created by...
Daily Briefs
Bernstein joins Michigan State Bar Foundation Fellows. Plunkett Cooney partner Douglas C. Bernstein, along with 27 other attorneys throughout Michigan, has been named a Fellow of the Michigan State Bar Foundation (MSBF). Established in 1984, the MSBF’s Fellows program recognizes distinguished Michigan attorneys for their professional excellence and service to...
Wayne Law School names associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging
Wayne State University Law School last week announced its inaugural associate dean of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, associate professor of law Nancy Chi Cantalupo, to lead and ensure the achievement of an inclusive and equitable law school community. In 2020, Wayne State University joined institutions around the world in responding to the clarion call for real change to combat systemic racism. Consistent with Wayne State’s history of meaningful engagement with society and its mission of “positively impacting local and global communities,” University leadership took action to reduce and eliminate implicit and explicit biases and improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across the university through the establishment of a Social Justice Action Committee (SJAC). Wayne State University Law School is following this lead.
