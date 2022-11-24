Read full article on original website
Helena Scott
2d ago
My prayers go out to these people. No one should live like that especially in the Holiday season. Sad
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
fox5ny.com
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says
A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
WGAU
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto NYC subway tracks
NEW YORK — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a woman who was pushed onto train tracks in New York City early Saturday, authorities said. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident occurred in the borough of Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, WNYW-TV reported.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
2 hurt in overnight fire in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
NBC New York
Two Woman Sought by Police in Middle of Night NYC Subway Track Shove
A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after being pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn station, and police want to find the two women who may be responsible. The 38-year-old woman was walking down the stairs of the Rockaway Avenue station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with the two women being sought by investigators, according to the NYPD.
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Comments / 7