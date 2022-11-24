Read full article on original website
Beaches Leader
Night for Warriors set for Dec. 5
The Fletcher High School Interact Club will host its ninth annual Night For The Warriors Dec. 5 at ABBQ, 461 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach. Tickets are $50 per person. The Night For Warriors is an event that raises money to purchase dogs for warriors. Over the last eight years, the Fletcher Interact Club has sponsored 21 dogs with the help of the local beaches community. Email Doug Brown at…
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
First Coast News
Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
News4Jax.com
Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday
A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Big ocean storm over N. Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Update: Missing 17-year-old with found safe in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that a missing 17-year-old has been located and reunited with his family. His name has been redacted from this story due to his age. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office previously said the teen was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m....
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
WOKV.com
‘Hovain,’ Brooklyn hip-hop manager and Cinematic Music Group president, dead
‘Hovain,’ Brooklyn hip-hop manager and Cinematic Music Group president, dead Brooklyn hip hop manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton died on Nov. 25 at his home. (NCD)
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
