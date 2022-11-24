ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Beaches Leader

Night for Warriors set for Dec. 5

The Fletcher High School Interact Club will host its ninth annual Night For The Warriors Dec. 5 at ABBQ, 461 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach. Tickets are $50 per person. The Night For Warriors is an event that raises money to purchase dogs for warriors. Over the last eight years, the Fletcher Interact Club has sponsored 21 dogs with the help of the local beaches community. Email Doug Brown at…
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Black Friday: What day is best to get what item?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Black Friday craze isn't what it's been in years past, but dozens of people still lined up in Jacksonville outside Best Buy. Several shoppers said they got up at 4:00 a.m. to be in line for the store to open at 5:00 a.m. and saved more than $200 on their electronics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.

