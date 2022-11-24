ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney focuses on DF, Clinton, Powdersville on each other

By Pete Yanity
 3 days ago

Gaffney (9-3) gets a visit from Dutch Fork Friday night in the High School Red Zone in the 5A upper state final.

The Indians defeated the Silver Foxes for the 5A state championship last season but South Carolina High School League reclassification moved Dutch Fork back into the upper state.

In the 3A upper state final, unbeaten Clinton (13-0) visits Powdersville (12-1), which knocked-off two-time defending state champion Daniel by one point last Friday.

Greenville (10-3) plays host to Northwestern in the 4A upper state final Friday night. The Red Raiders will try for a second year to get to a state title game, something never accomplished at the school where football records have been kept since 1916.

Abbeville (11-2) prepares for a visit from Saluda in the 2A upper state final Friday night. The Tigers defeated the Panthers, 36-32, in this game in 2019, ending Abbeville’s 35-game winning streak and state title run of four straight.

St. Joe’s makes the short trip over to Christ Church (12-1) Friday for the 1A upper state crown.

The Cavaliers throttled the Knights, 66-10, in their regular season match and have won three straight after losing three in a row to St. Joe’s (11-2).

