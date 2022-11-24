ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Wofford holds off North Greenville

 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jackson Paveletzke had 18 points in Wofford’s 70-59 win against North Greenville on Wednesday.

Paveletzke also had six assists for the Terriers (4-2). B.J. Mack scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Sivills recorded nine points and shot 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

C.J. Jamison led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Zak Perdew added 10 points, six assists and three steals for North Greenville. In addition, Savion Brown finished with nine points.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

