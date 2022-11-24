ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Half of Scots would vote SNP for independence at next general election – poll

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20n2KF_0jMAkjTj00

Half of Scots would vote SNP at the next general election if a victory for the party could lead to Scottish independence, according to a new poll.

The snap poll of 1,006 Scottish voters was carried out by Find Out Now for Channel 4 News on Wednesday after the UK Supreme Court ruled another independence referendum cannot be held without the backing of Westminster.

Of those asked, 412 of whom voted SNP in the last general election, 50% said they would vote SNP at the next general election if a victory for them could lead to Scotland leaving the UK.

A third (33%) said they would not, while the remainder said they do not know or prefer not to say.

Meanwhile, just over half (51%) said they would vote SNP at the next general election if their vote would be used as a mandate to negotiate independence with the UK Government, while a third said they would not.

Asked what was most important to them, just over a quarter (26%) said Scottish independence, while 61% said the Scottish economy and public services, while 13% said they do not know or prefer not to say.

Judges at the UK’s highest court announced their unanimous ruling on Wednesday, making clear the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence”.

Following the judgment, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowed to continuing pushing for independence, saying: “As long as there is breath in my body, I refuse to give up on the basic principle of democracy.”

She said a special SNP conference will be held in the new year “to discuss and agree the detail of a proposed de facto referendum”, using the next UK election.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Indyref2 ruling will take Yes movement to new heights, claims SNP depute leader

The Supreme Court ruling on independence will see the Yes movement reach “new heights” – not shut down the debate, the SNP’s depute leader has said. The party had hoped to hold a vote on the constitutional issue in October 2023, however the court’s judgment that the Scottish Parliament needs Westminster approval for a legal referendum has put the brakes on the date.
newschain

Section 30 after de facto referendum would ‘honour democracy’ – top SNP member

A section 30 order granted after a pro-independence win in a de facto referendum would “honour democracy”, the convener of the SNP’s policy group has said. Nicola Sturgeon this week said her party would push ahead with plans to run the next national election on a single issue in a bid to secure majority support in the country after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament could not legislate for a referendum.
newschain

Alba Party to hold independence conference next week

The party led by former first minister Alex Salmond will host a special conference next month to plot the “way forward” for the independence cause. Alba said on Sunday they will convene a special national assembly in Perth on December 10, which will be open to any member of the public and will be addressed by Mr Salmond.
newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

Tories condemn £1.5m spent on civil servants for SNP’s ‘pet project’

More than £1.5 million of public money will be spent annually on civil servants who have been tasked to work on the independence campaign, figures show. Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using freedom of information legislation shows there are 25 officials working on the prospectus. Using the maximum...
newschain

Sturgeon: Yes movement ‘galvanised’ by Supreme Court ruling on indyref2

The Supreme Court’s judgment has “galvanised” the Scottish independence movement, Nicola Sturgeon will say as she accuses opposition parties of making a “catastrophic miscalculation”. The court ruled this week that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally legislate to stage a second referendum without the approval of...
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued efforts to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday. With persistent snow blanketing the capital, Kyiv, analysts predict that wintry weather – bringing with it...
newschain

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms. Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

Suella Braverman to tell police to crack down on Just Stop Oil activists

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to summon police chiefs to Downing Street for talks about cracking down on Just Stop Oil protests as officers anticipate a fortnight of disruption. Scotland Yard warned it believes the environmental activists will on Monday launch two weeks of disruption in London in the run-up...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
The Independent

Taiwan election: president Tsai Ing-wen resigns as ruling party chair after disastrous results

Taiwan’s ruling party’s leader Tsai Ing-wen tendered her resignation as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s chair on Saturday after facing a humiliating defeat against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in local elections.Ms Tsai’s party lost 13 of the total 21 seats up for grabs to the KMT, the oldest political party in Taiwan, despite a full-throated campaign, with analysts suggesting that her efforts to focus the election on China issues backfired among voters.The Taiwanese president said she humbly accepts and must shoulder responsibility for the party’s disappointing election results as she addressed reporters at the DPP headquarters.The DPP had...
newschain

England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged. In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy