Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
Braintree’s QB James Tellier beats cancer and plays his last High School football game
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree’s senior quarterback James Tellier was diagnosed with cancer last Spring. He and his teammates weren’t sure if he was going to play football for his senior year season, but he put up the fight and beat cancer. Tellier put his jersey back on...
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
homenewshere.com
Salem State University rededicates school in honor of late Woburn/Winchester resident
WOBURN – A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The School will memorialize a 1977 alumnus and longtime resident of both Woburn and Winchester. The dedication ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings...
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
Menacing Wild Turkeys, Led By Kevin, Are Taking A New England City For Themselves
“They don’t let you out of your house,” one resident of Woburn, Massachusetts, told The Guardian.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Planting Trees In the Street Could Look Like in Boston: Learning From Other Cities
How and where we plant street trees impacts the quantity and quality of benefits we get in return such as how cool our streets feel during hot summer days, and how efficiently trees can filter rainfall and serve as stormwater management infrastructure. At the block level, at least 40 percent...
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
americanancestors.org
Boston Roots in the Keweenaw Peninsula
I am incredibly fortunate that I have my dream job, working remotely as a Genealogical Researcher with the Boston-based New England Historical Genealogical Society (NEHGS), while living in my dream location – the remote Keweenaw Peninsula of northern Michigan. Last week I was sitting in Shute’s 1890 Saloon—an historic...
travelupdate.com
Toddler Runs Wild on Long-Haul, Impromptu Boston Walking Tour, and How to Buy Cheaper Spirit Tickets
TODDLER RUNS WILD ON EIGHT HOUR FLIGHT, JUMPING ON TRAY TABLE – Live and Let’s Fly. Yikes. Parents, don’t do this. Eastie For an Afternoon – Short Walking Tour of East Boston – Travel Codex. Random walks when you have times to kill can end...
Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts
It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
whav.net
MassDOT to Close Ramps Between Interstates 495 and 93 in Andover Nightly, Starting Monday
Ramps at the interchange between Interstate 495 and 93 in Andover, are scheduled to close overnights from Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday morning, Dec 3. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closings take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., along I-495 north, exits 97A and 97B. Access to one of the ramps will be maintained at all times.
WCVB
Drivers forced to back out of Boston's Sumner Tunnel after truck gets stuck
Dozens of vehicles were forced to back up out of the Sumner Tunnel on Friday after a tractor-trailer got stuck inside. Several people were spotted abandoning their ride shares and walking out of the tunnel.
