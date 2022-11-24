ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a snowy and icy landscape, it has certainly looked like Alaska for much of the month — we’ve just been missing the real “feels like” Alaska part. Starting this weekend, we’ll get both. After a week of temperatures as much as 8 degrees above normal, high temperatures these last remaining November days will be well below normal — perhaps as much as 20 degrees below normal.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO