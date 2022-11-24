Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump and an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention. But she struggled to catch fire with voters and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and a Republican backed by state GOP leaders.
alaskasnewssource.com
It's Allgood News
We asked two Alaskan chefs to take some unique Alaskan ingredients and make creative and tasty dishes for our judges. You'll be amazed at what they dish up!. Taking a moment to thank the men and women who served our country in the military on this Veterans Day. RoadTrippin' 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a snowy and icy landscape, it has certainly looked like Alaska for much of the month — we’ve just been missing the real “feels like” Alaska part. Starting this weekend, we’ll get both. After a week of temperatures as much as 8 degrees above normal, high temperatures these last remaining November days will be well below normal — perhaps as much as 20 degrees below normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
Comments / 0