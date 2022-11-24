ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale

Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Wake Forest

After notching one of its most successful records in years, Duke will close out the regular season with a game against in-state foe Wake Forest. Before the Blue Devils host the contest at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+3.5)...
Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Three points: For Duke men's basketball to move past Xavier, 3-point shooting, second-chance points are key

Duke men's basketball takes on Xavier in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy, and the Blue Zone brings you three keys for the Blue Devils to advance to the finals:. After struggling to shut the Beavers down, the Blue Devils showed their defensive potential towards the end of the second half against Oregon State Thursday. They were aggressive in their approach and unified in their pressure when their place in the Legacy bracket was on the line. Oregon State created problems within the perimeter, forcing the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young to bear the brunt of the work. The Beavers scored 18 points in the paint and converted on 6-of-9 layups, nearly punishing Duke with their offensive game.
5 things to know before Duke football hosts Wake Forest on Senior Day

Saturday is Senior Day in Durham, as Duke welcomes Wake Forest for the final game of the regular season. With identical records at 7-4, the teams are evenly matched on paper. Duke looks to bounce back from a crushing two-point loss to Pittsburgh, while Wake Forest hopes to capitalize on the momentum from its big win over Syracuse. Led by two high-flying offenses, this game promises to be a classic shootout. Here are five things to watch for Saturday.
