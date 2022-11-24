Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Chronicle
DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale
Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football close out regular season with a win against Wake Forest?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Duke has one last regular-season game Saturday when Wake Forest comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Wake Forest
After notching one of its most successful records in years, Duke will close out the regular season with a game against in-state foe Wake Forest. Before the Blue Devils host the contest at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+3.5)...
Chronicle
Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Chronicle
Three points: For Duke men's basketball to move past Xavier, 3-point shooting, second-chance points are key
Duke men's basketball takes on Xavier in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy, and the Blue Zone brings you three keys for the Blue Devils to advance to the finals:. After struggling to shut the Beavers down, the Blue Devils showed their defensive potential towards the end of the second half against Oregon State Thursday. They were aggressive in their approach and unified in their pressure when their place in the Legacy bracket was on the line. Oregon State created problems within the perimeter, forcing the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young to bear the brunt of the work. The Beavers scored 18 points in the paint and converted on 6-of-9 layups, nearly punishing Duke with their offensive game.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football hosts Wake Forest on Senior Day
Saturday is Senior Day in Durham, as Duke welcomes Wake Forest for the final game of the regular season. With identical records at 7-4, the teams are evenly matched on paper. Duke looks to bounce back from a crushing two-point loss to Pittsburgh, while Wake Forest hopes to capitalize on the momentum from its big win over Syracuse. Led by two high-flying offenses, this game promises to be a classic shootout. Here are five things to watch for Saturday.
Chronicle
OREGON ESCAPE: Duke men's basketball holds on to down Oregon State, advance at Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving
The last time the Blue Devils played on the West Coast, they ended up cutting down the nets in San Francisco. And while it was often in doubt on Thanksgiving Day, Duke continued its winning ways out west Thursday to keep its pursuit of another trophy alive and well. No....
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball's loss to No. 3 UConn demonstrates that superstar players are not everything
PORTLAND, Ore.—Alaska’s annual Iditarod, a long-distance dog sled race across the state, is one of the world’s hardest sporting endeavors for numerous reasons—the weather, the terrain, the competition, etc. In so many ways, however, the key to pulling through the finish line at Nome on the western coast is just hanging on.
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski has career-high scoring day as Duke men's basketball survives Oregon State
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils outlasted Oregon State in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, 54-51, and the Blue Zone breaks down the performance:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. Once again,...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—No. 8 Duke took an early lead in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal in Portland, Ore., with Xavier keeping things close before the break. After one half at the Moda Center, the Blue Devils lead the Musketeers 40-34. The duality of Filipowski. On Duke’s first possession, freshman big...
Chronicle
Going gets tough, but Duke men's basketball uses still-developing team identity to get past Oregon State
It was expected that Duke would need some time to find its identity. With a new head coach at the helm, two star freshmen working to return after preseason injuries and a host of new faces, it takes more than just a few practices to mesh and find what works.
