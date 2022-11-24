Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this December including the third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS (12/5. Another batch of discovery+ titles will be coming to HBO Max on December 14.
TO BE ANNOUNCED:
- Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
December 1
- 3:10 to Yuma, 1957
- 10,000 B.C., 2008
- Black Sheep, 1996
- Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
- Burn After Reading, 2008
- Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
- Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
- Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
- Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
- The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
- De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
- First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
- Friends with Benefits, 2011
- Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
- The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
- Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
- Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
- Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
- Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
- Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
- Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
- Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
- A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
- Hook, 1991
- Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
- Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
- The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
- My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
- Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
- Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
- Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
- Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
- Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
- Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
- Stomp the Yard, 2007
- Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
- Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
- The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
- Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001
- Urban Cowboy, 1980
- ¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
- Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
December 2
- Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
- Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
- Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
December 4
- Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
December 5
- His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
December 6
- Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
- Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
- Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
- Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
December 8
- Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
December 9
- Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
December 10
- Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
December 12
- Adult Swim Yule Log
December 13
- The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
- Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
December 14
- Selling the Hamptons
- Serving the Hamptons
- Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
- Trixie Motel
December 15
- Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
December 16
- Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
- Ranch to Table, Season 3
December 22
- I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
December 23
- Family Dinner, Season 3
December 27
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
December 30
- The Established Home, Season 2
- This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
TITLES LEAVING IN DECEMBER:
December 8
- Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
December 13
- Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)
December 29
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
December 31
- 12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
- 12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
- 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
- Africa, 1999
- A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
- A Perfect Planet
- A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
- Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
- Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
- Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
- Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
- Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
- Blue Planet II
- Blue Planet: Seas of Life
- Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
- Chaplin, 1992
- Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
- Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
- Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
- Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
- Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
- Dynasties
- Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
- Frozen Planet
- Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
- Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- Life,1999
- Life Story, 1987
- Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
- Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
- Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
- Nature’s Great Events
- Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
- Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
- Ouija, 2014
- Planet Earth
- Planet Earth II
- Real Steel, 2011
- Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
- Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
- Romancing The Stone, 1984
- Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
- Serengeti
- Serengeti II
- Seven Worlds, One Planet
- Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
- Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
- Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
- Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
- Switch, 1991 (HBO)
- That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
- The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
- The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
- The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
- The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
- The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
- The Hunt, 2020
- The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
- The Mating Game
- The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
- The Order, 2003 (HBO)
- The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
- The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
- Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
- Voyagers, 2021
