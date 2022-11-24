Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

​​HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this December including the third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS (12/5. Another batch of discovery+ titles will be coming to HBO Max on December 14.

TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

December 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

December 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

December 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)

December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)

December 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

December 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

December 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

December 16

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

December 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)

December 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, Original (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING IN DECEMBER:

December 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

Africa, 1999

A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Perfect Planet

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet: Seas of Life

Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992

Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)

Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)

Dynasties

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

Frozen Planet

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Harlem Nights, 1989

Head Office, 1985 (HBO)

Highlander, 1986 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Life,1999

Life Story, 1987

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)

Nature’s Great Events

Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Ouija, 2014

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Real Steel, 2011

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)

Romancing The Stone, 1984

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Serengeti

Serengeti II

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)

Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)

Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)

Switch, 1991 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)

The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965

The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020

The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO

The Mating Game

The Omen, 2006 (HBO)

The Order, 2003 (HBO)

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Voyagers, 2021

