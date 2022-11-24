Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.

