Review: Russell Crowe Directs His Way Into a Bit of a Bad Hand in Poker Face
As much as I’m a fan of films that mix tones and genres to create something new, I confess that the biggest issue I have with the Russell Crowe-directed Australian feature Poker Face is that it can’t decide what it wants to be. Depending on which sliver of the story you step into, the movie is a tale of boyhood friendship that continues through adulthood; it’s a heist thriller about a group of thieves breaking into a billionaire’s house to steal his art collection while said billionaire and his buddies are hiding in a panic room trying to foil the crime; it’s a family drama about a dying father trying to set the stage for his daughter and cheating wife after his death; or it’s a tense story about a high-stakes poker game that could seal the fate of its winner. And of course because Poker Face is all of these things, it’s actually none of them.
Review: Conversations Become Compelling in iPhone-made There There
Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.
Review: Middling Animation Keeps an Otherwise Zippy, Funny Strange World From Being Memorable
After the success of Encanto, Walt Disney Animation is back with something a little less compelling but equally colorful and perhaps even more creative, Strange World, from director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana, Winnie the Pooh) and writer/co-director Qui Nguyen (co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon). This time around we’re introduced to the Clades, a family of explorers led by Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), who live in a mysterious land called Avalonia, which is surrounded by impenetrable mountains that Jaeger is endlessly trying to find a way around.
Review: Steven Spielberg Channels His Own Childhood into Mid-Century Family Drama The Fabelmans
One would assume that a Steven Spielberg film that is a thinly veiled biography a young Steven Spielberg would feel more personal, and certainly elements of The Fabelmans do. But there’s something about this particular telling, co-written by Spielberg and frequent collaborator, playwright Tony Kushner (last year’s West Side Story), that kept me at a distance because it doesn’t dig deep enough into what drove young Sammy Fabelman to want to be a working film artist. Part of the reason behind that is that the movie centers almost as much on his far less interesting parents as it does on Sammy.
Review: James Gray’s Armageddon Time Lacks the Filmmaker’s Visual Style and, Apparently, a Moral Compass
With its misguided heart in the right place, but making all the wrong choices when it comes to executing this story of a young Jewish boy growing up Queens, New York during the 1980s, writer/director James Gray’s barely veiled biographical story Armageddon Time works best when it sticks to being a family story and completely falls to pieces when it tries to examine race relations in his community from the perspective of a teenager. Clearly a very personal story for Gray (We Own the Night, The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z, Ad Astra), the film examines the friendship between Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) and his only Black friend, Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb) and how it shifts when Paul is forced to transfer from their public school to a private school where his older brother goes—a place where minority students are scarce, and anything that isn’t white is feared and met with prejudice.
On the Road: Legendary Actor Gabriel Byrne Walks With His Ghosts in Autobiographical Broadway Show
“I’m an immigrant and an exile,” Gabriel Byrne begins his autobiographical solo show at the century-old Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For two hours-plus, the legendary Irish actor tells stories of his childhood, growing up in a poor Dublin family, and gives us a taste of how he became an actor, rather than a priest. Walking With Ghosts is the theatrical version of Byrne’s recent memoir of the same title. Byrne is a beguiling performer but for most of the show, I felt that he was holding back from sharing any truly personal insights, even about how he feels about being an immigrant and an exile. Lonny Price, a veteran director of Broadway, West End, TV and film productions, directs.
Review: Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams Warmly Chronicles the Life, Work and Long-Term Impact of Salvatore Ferragamo
Carrie Bradshaw loved her Manolos. Anyone can spot a Louboutin a mile away what with that flashy red sole. And Ferragamo’s? Ferragamos, as one learns in Luda Guadagnino’s elucidating new documentary about the shoemaker, changed the game entirely, and before there even was a game. The eponymous brand from designer, inventor and businessman Salvator Ferragamo, Guadagnino gives the man his due in Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, a charming and thoughtful chronicle that offers as much about the man and his work as his background, family and long-lasting impact on the fashion industry.
Review: An Oversimplified View of an Iconic Carmakers Life and Work in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
For those who didn’t get their fill of Americans doing Italian accents watching House of Gucci, allow me to present Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a relatively short film about auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini, who began life as the son of a farmer, went into the military during World War II, and came out a mechanical genius who went on to create a newer, less expensive tractor that revolutionized farming in Italy. Eventually he became interested in cars, and in 1963, he created Automobili Lamborghini, a maker of high-end sports cars in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Frank Grillo does his best with the material he’s given to play Lamborghini, but the film severely undercuts the actor’s ability to create a true character study.
Review: The Backseat Lovers Are Barely Old Enough To Drive, But Are Talented Well Beyond Their Years
The Backseat Lovers‘ Major label debut Waiting To Spill dropped into my inbox a few months ago and I was immediately struck by two things: a) how had I never heard of this band (?!), and b) how unusual is it for a Major to release an album by an incredibly young group that seems to actually be, you know, a working band? Some digging uncovered that the group had a couple decent Spotify hits, but they didn’t have the kind of footprint you’d expect from a group being groomed for the Majors. Which meant a real, new band focused on their music and not their influencer status might have somehow infiltrated the Major label system again!
Review: The Photography of Maura Z—An Ode to Gray
Over the past 20 years, with advances made in digital and phone cameras, many of us feel the best way to capture a scene is by taking a color photo. Most of us are led to believe that color photography not only provides better detail, but also helps capture the mood of a particular scene. But in the latest exhibition, Creation and Re-Creation in Shades of Gray at Everybody’s Coffee, Maura Z shows us how details as well as moods can better come to life in photography using various shades of gray.
Feature: A Century of American Childcare Revealed in CHF’s Screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid
The Chicago Humanities Festival presented a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s hour-long masterpiece The Kid, at the Music Box Theater on November 5, with whimsical, period intertitles (handwritten, but similar to Kumlien or Goldenbook typefaces) and soulful, live musical accompaniment by guitarist Marc Ribot (the score was also composed by Chaplin).
Review: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mourns T’Challa’s Passing and Wages War on Land and Sea
As one would expect following the 2020 death of actor Chadwick Boseman, Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, opens (rather jarringly) with the death of King T’Challa. Lest you think director/co-writer Ryan Coogler tries to pull something shifty, we don’t ever see the late Boseman during this sequence; it’s all experienced through the frantic eyes and actions of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), whose technological might is no match for the unnamed illness that ultimately kills her closest friend and Wakanda’s protector. She is rattled, devastated and ultimately enraged at herself for not being able to save him, and in the immediate aftermath of his death, she is angry, an issue that serves as one of the building blocks of Wakanda Forever. The film begs the question, will this formerly hidden, most powerful nation on Earth be ruled by a person fueled by anger and resentment (as it almost was in the previous film), or by a thoughtful, tempered, kind-hearted Black Panther once again?
Interview: Filmmaker Elegance Bratton on Unconditional Love, Human Connection and Drawing from His Own Life for The Inspection
Much like his first film, the documentary Pier Kids, writer/director Elegance Bratton’s debut narrative film, The Inspection, is drawn very specifically from his real life, which included being a young, gay, Black man kicked out of his home by his devout mother (played in the film by Gabrielle Union), finding himself homeless for many years, and joining the Marines as a means to find and discipline himself and perhaps make his mother proud in the process (“At least if I die in this uniform, I’m a hero,” his stand-in Ellis French says in one scene). French is played by the phenomenal Jeremy Pope, and though he endures prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he emerges stronger, more sure of who he is, and fully committed to repairing the damaged relationship he has with his mother, no matter what.
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Review: Protomartyr with Kelley Deal Delivers a Raucous Set for an Enraptured Thalia Hall
Protomartyr have been kicking around the indie-rock and punk scenes for over a decade now and their story is defined by more of a slog than a meteoric rise-and-fall. They’re booked by festivals sparingly, with their small but feverish fanbase turning out to small-ish rock clubs. And yet their growing discography has become a beloved body of work amongst critics and moody post-punk fans.
Last Minute Plans: Dan Ozzi Is A “Sellout” At Gman Tavern
Music critic Dan Ozzi is well known for his sharp insight and even sharper wit in his writing. So I was excited about his decision to tackle a topic largely foreign to today’s music fans—the notion of a musician “selling out” is a bit of a quaint notion these days—in his latest book Sellout.
