JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has again withstood challenges from a conservative faction within her party to win reelection. Murkowski defeated Kelly Tshibaka on Wednesday for her fourth term in the Senate. Tshibaka was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski drew Trump’s wrath after calling on him to resign and then voting to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski won the race with a coalition of support from independents and Democrats. In 2010, Murkowski mounted a successful write-in campaign to win the general election after losing the primary to a Republican tea party favorite.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO