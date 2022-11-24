Read full article on original website
Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For Friend Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Vacation
Mexican prosecutors are also seeking to get the friend extradited to the country.
FOX 28 Spokane
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has again withstood challenges from a conservative faction within her party to win reelection. Murkowski defeated Kelly Tshibaka on Wednesday for her fourth term in the Senate. Tshibaka was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski drew Trump’s wrath after calling on him to resign and then voting to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski won the race with a coalition of support from independents and Democrats. In 2010, Murkowski mounted a successful write-in campaign to win the general election after losing the primary to a Republican tea party favorite.
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry.
Body of girl found in Italy mudslide; death toll rises to 2
MILAN — (AP) — Search teams pulled the body of a young girl from her family home on Sunday as they dug through mud for a second day in the search for people still missing after an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. The Naples...
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China
Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
Thousands protest Turkish strikes on Kurdish groups in Syria
Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast, an AFP photojournalist said. Demonstrators in Kurdish-controlled Qamishli in Hasakeh province on Sunday brandished photos of people killed during the last strikes in the semi-autonomous region, the AFP photojournalist said.
The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency
This month, human rights organizations launched 12 Days of Action calling on the federal government to stop the incarceration of immigration detainees in provincial jails. The effort is part of the broader #WelcomeToCanada campaign. As scholars who study migration, we have joined this effort, alongside experts and organizations across the country serving and protecting the rights of migrants and refugees. Four provinces — B.C., Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Manitoba — have already decided to stop the practice by cancelling their respective immigration detention contracts with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). It’s time for the federal government to terminate...
World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
