ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Historic significance of the Pali Highway

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTayp_0jMAgJ9T00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, how many of us pay attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to a busy highway connecting windward Oʻahu to Honolulu.

From the ahupua ʻ a of Kailua to the ahupua ʻ a of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Koʻolaupoko and Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a roadway named after the cliff it traverses.

We are talking about Pali Hwy.

Since the early 1800s, farmers would trek over the Koʻolau mountain through its trails to sell their goods in Honolulu.

Following many rounds of widening and improving its roads, the current Pali Highway with tunnels was dedicated in 1962.

Despite the Pali being significant today, connecting both East Oʻahu and Honolulu, the cliffs of the Koʻolau hold a history of importance which takes us back to the days of King Kamehameha I.

Known as the Father of the Hawaiian Kingdom, King Kamehameha grew his power throughout the islands via battle.

Arriving on Oʻahu by the shores of Waikīkī, the king sent some warriors up to the mountain to dismantle cannons directed at him.

After doing so, King Kamehameha successfully pushed his enemies from Waikīkī up into Nuʻuanu Valley to the final scene of battle which was the cliff’s edge in the area where the Pali tunnels are now located.

It was with this victory that King Kamehameha claimed power over Oʻahu in 1795.

It wasn’t until 1810 when King Kamehameha officially established the Hawaiian Kingdom by securing his sovereignty over the final islands of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau through diplomacy.

Did you know? Now you do!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Still on track for strong winds, high surf as Thanksgiving front moves through

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several weather alerts are up for strong winds and extra-large surf as a cold front moves through the islands for Thanksgiving Day. The front that we’ve been tracking for the last several days now is moving through Kauai and Oahu, and should continue marching down the island chain through the day.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Local businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

KAIMUKI, HAWAII (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. An Oahu organization, "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy