Thanksgiving Menu: Strong winds, numerous showers and large surf

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front that currently sits to the northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will arrive late Wednesday. From that point through late Thursday, winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts to 50+ mph.

Winds this strong could potentially knock down trees or cause isolated power outages.

Rain chances will be high, however only light and moderate showers are expected.

Surf for the north-facing shores could reach upwards of 25+ feet on Thanksgiving Day.