ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Thanksgiving Menu: Strong winds, numerous showers and large surf

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3uw0_0jMAfuKn00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front that currently sits to the northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will arrive late Wednesday. From that point through late Thursday, winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts to 50+ mph.

Winds this strong could potentially knock down trees or cause isolated power outages.

Rain chances will be high, however only light and moderate showers are expected.

Surf for the north-facing shores could reach upwards of 25+ feet on Thanksgiving Day.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend

Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

High surf warning: 20′-30′ waves forecast for north facing shores

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north facing shores until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The agency is forecasting the arrival of dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along north facing shores. Conditions are forecast for the north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning for all north-facing shores has been expanded to include east-facing shores across the state along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers are advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI
KHON2

How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?

Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Holiday sales continue on small business Saturday

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii’s holiday shopping spree continues this weekend. Today, it was all about supporting local for small business Saturday, Nov. 26. Kennedy Mullenaux, manager of Sugarcane in Kaimuki, said, “Today is definitely the busiest day of our entire year. This is the day that, like, makes or breaks the rest of the […]
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Dec. 2, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —  Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Thanksgiving travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

This is the year when the Hawaii Department of Transportation expects the number of holiday travelers to match or beat pre-pandemic numbers. In November 2019, Hawaii airports averaged nearly 29,000 daily passengers; but Monday’s number of passenger arrivals already surpassed that average.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy