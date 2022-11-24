Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
morningbrew.com
Thanksgiving air travel will never be the same
It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you’re probably scrambling to fire off emails before joining a crowd of other travelers at the airport heading home for the holiday. Or…maybe you’re already at home, leisurely tapping at your keyboard from the couch while the smell of pumpkin pie wafts in from the kitchen. In this age of hybrid work, typical holiday travel schedules are being upended as employees, unchained from the office, make travel plans on their own terms.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Frontier Airlines CEO on busy holiday travel and new unlimited flight pass
Ahead of the busy holiday travel season, Frontier Airlines is launching a new unlimited flight pass. CEO Barry Biffle joins CBS News' Nancy Chen and Errol Barnett to discuss options for customers looking for low fares.
Here's what to do when an airline loses your luggage and how to mitigate travel headaches before you get to the airport
Experts say travel chaos isn't expected to subside anytime soon. As holiday travel spikes, here are their best tips for arriving with your luggage.
travelawaits.com
5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
Thrillist
Budget-Friendly Airline Breeze Airways Adds 4 New Routes, Including 1 to New Orleans
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
Officials at BWI Airport prepare for busiest travel day of year
BALTIMORE -- Expect roads and airports to be busy if you are waiting until the last minute to travel to your Thanksgiving destination.The eve of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will go 50 miles or more from home for the holiday by air or road.The Maryland Aviation Administration says 32,000 people are expected to travel through BWI on Wednesday.Experts say the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be even busier as mass amounts of people return home, which is projected to bring about 34,000 in and out...
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
