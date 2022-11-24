ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
morningbrew.com

Thanksgiving air travel will never be the same

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you’re probably scrambling to fire off emails before joining a crowd of other travelers at the airport heading home for the holiday. Or…maybe you’re already at home, leisurely tapping at your keyboard from the couch while the smell of pumpkin pie wafts in from the kitchen. In this age of hybrid work, typical holiday travel schedules are being upended as employees, unchained from the office, make travel plans on their own terms.
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost

Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
CBS Baltimore

Officials at BWI Airport prepare for busiest travel day of year

BALTIMORE -- Expect roads and airports to be busy if you are waiting until the last minute to travel to your Thanksgiving destination.The eve of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will go 50 miles or more from home for the holiday by air or road.The Maryland Aviation Administration says 32,000 people are expected to travel through BWI on Wednesday.Experts say the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be even busier as mass amounts of people return home, which is projected to bring about 34,000 in and out...
MARYLAND STATE
Narcity

Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...

