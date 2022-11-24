Furnace Fest 2023 has announced their first four artists and to the surprise of nobody, The Dillinger Escape Plan will not be there. The first four artists are:. "We're huge fans of every one of these bands and can’t believe we'll be sharing the Sloss Furnaces magic with them next September!" said festival organizers. "For TFU, they had played Slacker66 (at least once, maybe twice???) but have not played live since 1999! Who else has waited 24 years for these legends to awaken, and who can name every artist Don & Ryan have worked with???"

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO