macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
5 Foodie Holidays To Celebrate in December
December is here! That means holidays like Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Christmas (Dec. 25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), along with the first day of winter and New Year's Eve are on the way ... but there's so much more happening this month!. We might just be hungry today, but we...
Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow
My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
Holiday Fun at Showers Tree Farm
Times: 10am-4pm *Event is Weather Permitting. Santa has made plans to stop by the Farm to say Hello to all the Good Boys & Girls. He can be found seated on the beautifully decorated farmhouse porch. NEW THIS YEAR: (Purchase Optional) Julie Fair Photography will be on hand SAT. 12/3...
What to Do With Holiday Leftovers? Try This Crustless Turkey Pot Pie
Do you ever wonder what to do with holiday leftovers?. We have the answer! Make a crustless turkey pie and freeze it for a later date. You will be so happy when you open the freezer and have this feel-good comfort meal ready to go. Ingredients:. Corn. Peas. Cranberry sauce.
