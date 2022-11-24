ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toshiba is a Winner at AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Awards

Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”), was the winner of the “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year” category in the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) 2022. Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was at the ceremony held in Shenzhen, China on November 10, 2022 to receive the award.

US-based AspenCore is one of the world’s leading technology media groups, and every year its highly regarded WEAA recognize companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to innovation and advancing the electronics industry. This year, Toshiba’s XPQR3004PB MOSFET, a strategic low-voltage metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, took the award for “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year.”

Tsutomu Nomura, President of Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. said “We are delighted to be recognized by the prestigious WEAA. This is the fifth year in a row one of our products has taken an award. Toshiba is determined to continue to lead the way in providing the automotive industry and other sectors with power electronics that improve the operating efficiency of equipment and advance carbon neutrality.”

Launched in this fiscal year, XPQR3004PB is an N-channel, 40V low-voltage MOSFET for automotive applications. It is suitable for battery switches in eco-friendly vehicles and driving assist motors in mild hybrids. It is Toshiba’s most advanced UMOS IX die and is clipped to L-TOGL™ package. AspenCore noted its high current, high heat dissipation capability and high reliability.

Going forward, Toshiba will boost its competitiveness in the power semiconductor business by offering products with high energy saving capabilities, and that contribute to a low-energy society and carbon neutrality.

* TOGL™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

