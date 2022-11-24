ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT

Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
GREELEY, CO
HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

HAWAII (5-1) Hepa 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 6-10 2-8 14, Avea 0-4 8-8 8, N.Coleman 6-11 7-9 21, McClanahan 3-5 3-6 10, Rouhliadeff 5-6 0-0 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 0-0 2, Lado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-31 72. Halftime_Texas St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-10...
HONOLULU, HI
Arkansas 69, No. 25 Kansas St. 53

KANSAS ST. (7-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (J.Glenn 3-9, B.Glenn 1-5, Gregory 1-6, Sundell 1-2, Shematsi 0-1) Turnovers: 13 (Ebert 3, B.Glenn 2, J.Glenn 2, Sundell 2, Greer 2, Gregory 1, Maupin 1) Steals: 5 (Greer 2, B.Glenn...
LAWRENCE, KS
Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

MERCER (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 45.098, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Houpt 4-7, Neal-Tysor 1-4, Dougherty 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dougherty 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1) Turnovers: 17 (Evans 3, Houpt 3, Neal-Tysor 3, Dougherty 2, Gonzalez 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1, Locke...
LUBBOCK, TX
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT

Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64

MEMPHIS (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.328, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Wright 1-1, Griggs 1-6, Shutes 1-5, Brown 1-2, Welch 1-2, Riddick 0-1, Jackson 0-1) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Riddick 2, Jefferson 2, Griggs 1, Shutes 1, Jackson 1, Welch 1, Green...
MEMPHIS, TN

