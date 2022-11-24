ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies

What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Strip Failure Turns Into a Huge Win

Every inch of land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Recent sales have placed the value of a single acre at $10 million -- and that's land located on the less popular northern end of the Strip. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of...
8 News Now

Parking lots filling up at Reid International Airport, 2 lots closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning. At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following […]
nonprofitnews.vegas

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
whatnowvegas.com

Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December

Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
