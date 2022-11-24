ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Roster moves, team bonding and extra motivation: Cosby Eagles adjust to life without ‘chameleon’ Hayden Green

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

COSBY — Cody Lowe couldn’t specify where one might find Hayden Green on a walk through Cosby High School.

“He might be with the football team. He might be with the basketball team. He might be talking to the rednecks about killing a deer,” said Lowe with a chuckle. “He might be talking to shop kids about welding.

“I call him the chameleon — he could fit in in any environment whatsoever. And he just makes people around him so much better.”

For Green, that sentiment extends from the hallways to the basketball court, where he patrolled the floor as Cosby’s senior point guard.

The position requires one to see movement across the floor, call plays on offense, communicate with the head coach, slice passes toward open shooters and, in total, dictate the pace and flow of the game — all while encouraging teammates, avoiding turnovers and keeping one’s dribble.

“It’s a lot to put on someone,” summarized Cosby first-year boys basketball coach Brian Stewart.

Green had embraced the role throughout his Cosby career, though.

“Hayden is a true point guard,” said Stewart. “Kid can handle the ball, can thread the needle, always sees the open guy. All those things you want a point guard to do.

“But his ability to lead and serve others is the thing that’s most striking about him. That is impossible to duplicate. He just has a gift.”

So when Green was critically injured in an ATV accident last Saturday, the Cosby community as a whole suffered a tragedy.

But its boys’ basketball team also lost a leader and friend whose presence, or lack thereof, warranted a meeting less than 48 hours after Green was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

“I told them, ‘If this doesn’t help you put your own priorities into perspective, I’m not sure what will,’” Stewart said of the Monday gathering. “Stuff like this has a way of waking us up. So I challenged them to take stock of their lives.“

Players spoke up, echoing sentiments about banding together and being a family.

“Love each other,” said Ivy Poe to his teammates. “Now more than ever.”

Eventually, the conversation drifted to the sport that brought them all together — basketball — and how they would handle things without Green in their presence.

“We framed it through the context of how we would honor Hayden with our approach and our play,” said Stewart. “Paxton Coggins said basketball needs to be business as usual, because that’s the way Hayden would want it. And I couldn’t help but smile, because that’s the way Hayden would want it.”

So, what does “business as usual” look like? The reallocation of duties, for starters.

“We’re going to have to make some changes,” said Stewart. “We relied on the dribble a lot, especially when Hayden had it. We’ve got some other guys who can do similar things.”

Cyler Davis, Slate Shropshire and Peyton Raines were three options Stewart mentioned, along with Cruz Coggins — the only other “true” point guard on the roster — once he has gained more experience this season.

“All of those guys will handle the ball,” said Stewart. “For a while, it’s going to be a situation where we don’t just have one guy we designate as our point guard.”

Adjustments will also be necessary for Stewart, who had allowed Green to make play calls at certain points this summer and during games in this young season.

“That was our system,” he said. “If I didn’t have a play for him, he was expected to make the call. And for me, I’m going to have to reel it back in and be absolutely involved in every possession.”

The Eagles went even further on Tuesday and Wednesday, stepping back on the court for their first practices since Green’s accident.

During periods that Stewart said were “really positive,” he emphasized defense and tried to begin breaking in his new options at point guard.

But he also witnessed the emergence of new leaders who will be necessary in Green’s absence.

“We saw guys start to step up and take some more initiative,” he said. “Guys who have been silly, they were much more focused. It was very much like Paxton said, business as usual.”

On Friday, the team went to eat and saw Black Panther, using the evening as an opportunity for more quality time together.

“Because you just don’t know,” Stewart summarized.

The Eagles will try to keep that mindset next week when they travel to Pigeon Forge for their first game without Green in the lineup.

And Stewart knows it will be different for the first couple of games, despite the “business as usual” approach.

Still, Green will be present in one way or another.

He is a chameleon, after all — meaning he wil blend in however necessary.

“When I look at Shaydan and I see the things he says and does and the way he carries himself, I see Hayden because they are so similar.” said Stewart. “I see Hayden when Mack misses a layup and he doesn’t implode, because he’s so used to having Hayden there to cheer him up and say, ‘Next one’s yours.’

“In all those little things, Hayden is going to be there. He’s very deeply entrenched in our team.”

Perhaps no moment encapsulated that more than one sequence on Monday.

When the Eagles gathered in their haven to discuss how to play without Green, O’Dell was quick to point out last year’s record — 5-23 — and what a difference the last few days have made.

“Last year was a lot of motivation,” said Stewart. “But Shaydan said (Monday), ‘This makes us want it even more.’

“And when guys view the loss of their brother that way, and it makes them hungrier to be successful, how could he ever be gone from us?”

