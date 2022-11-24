Read full article on original website
Henk Kummeling Chair State Commission on the Rule of Law
The Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of a State Commission on the Rule of Law. The committee is chaired by our Rector Magnificus and Distinguished University Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law Henk Kummeling. The assignment is to analyse the functioning of the constitutional state and make proposals for strengthening it. In its assignment, the committee will pay particular attention to protecting citizens from unforeseen and undesirable consequences of government measures.
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
Neurostories 2022: Heads Up
Evening of scientific dissemination - NeuroStories 2022 : Heads up, presented by the NeuroMarseille Institute, Institute for research en education of Aix-Marseille Université !. Thursday, November 24th 2022 This annual event, organized by the NeuroMarseille Institute, aims to inform the public about the advances in neuroscience in Marseille. Each...
Call For Interest for B-MEntor: mentoring schemes for staff from BAME backgrounds
We are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in our cross-institutional mentoring schemes for Academic, Research and Professional Services staff from Black, Asian, Mixed and minority ethnic backgrounds. What is B-MEntor?. B-MEntor Academic and Professional are two well-established mentoring programmes that offer a unique platform for BAME academic, research...
Poverty and Instagram addiction
Poverty linked to Facebook and Instagram addiction in teens. Adolescents from lower-income backgrounds are more likely to report addictive use of social media, according to an international team of researchers including McGill University Professor Frank Elgar. The findings show a link between economic inequality and problematic use of social network platforms and instant messaging applications. The researchers identified problematic social media use in teens who reported six or more addiction-like behaviours, such as feeling bad when not using social media, trying but failing to spend less time using it, and using social media to escape from negative feelings. The situation is worse in schools where differences in wealth between classmates are greater. The authors say the results - based on more than 179,000 schoolchildren in 40 countries - suggest that new strategies are needed on social media use that promote ways to disengage. Action by policymakers could help limit young people’s harmful behaviour, add the authors. These negative patterns include being unable to reduce screen time or lying to friends and family about social media use.
The obese population of Valencia affirms that gyms discriminate against them and do not take into account people with their physique
A study by the University of Valencia has interviewed people with obesity who use gyms and has analysed how they experience discrimination in these spaces. It affirms that this group suffers direct discrimination there, through offensive comments from the staff and from colleagues. They also suffer from indirect and structural discrimination, as they are stereotyped people due to their physique, who have difficulties using sports machinery that does not adapt to their body. Among other measures, they propose some modifications in gyms and, above all, train professionals in attitudes that overcome fatphobia.
