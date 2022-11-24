Präsenz-Veranstaltung 24.11.2022 - 25.11.2022 15:00 - 18:00. In the last two decades, Europeanization has become a very broad and overarching social science concept and theoretical framework for analyzing various social, political, economic, and historic transformations within and outside of the European Union. The Literature on the Europeanization of Southeast Europe (SEE) has grown rapidly, mainly focusing on the relationships between the EU and SEE nation-states and/or specific issues (e.g., regional policy, environmental sector, public administration, justice and home affairs, party politics, and statehood issues). Yet, the debate on the Europeanization of SEE is very complex, and it has still been overridden by the enduring conservatism of nationalism, related to Balkan political conflicts and wars.

2 DAYS AGO