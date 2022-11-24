Read full article on original website
Sydney takes green award for ’living classroom’ native garden
The University of Sydney has won the ’Creating Impact’ award in the Green Gown Awards Australasia for Nguragaingun, Ngara, Pemulian - our Curriculum Garden and Biodiversity Management Plan. Announced on 17 November, the Green Gown Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition of sustainability excellence in the tertiary...
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
Ten new members for Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA)
Four young academics from VU Amsterdam, vife from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and one from Amsterdam UMC have been appointed as members of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA): the network of young academics at VU Amsterdam, UvA and Amsterdam UMC. is a network of promising, young Amsterdam academics whose...
Two awards for UT student Leon Smook
Leon Smook, now a PhD candidate in the Sustainable Polymer Chemistry (SPC; S&T Faculty) department, has received two awards for his master research: The Unilever Research Prize 2022 and the KNCV Golden Master Award 2022. He received the awards for his research on polymer brushes in artificial noses. We previously...
Workshop:Europeanization and Urban Transformation in SEE
Präsenz-Veranstaltung 24.11.2022 - 25.11.2022 15:00 - 18:00. In the last two decades, Europeanization has become a very broad and overarching social science concept and theoretical framework for analyzing various social, political, economic, and historic transformations within and outside of the European Union. The Literature on the Europeanization of Southeast Europe (SEE) has grown rapidly, mainly focusing on the relationships between the EU and SEE nation-states and/or specific issues (e.g., regional policy, environmental sector, public administration, justice and home affairs, party politics, and statehood issues). Yet, the debate on the Europeanization of SEE is very complex, and it has still been overridden by the enduring conservatism of nationalism, related to Balkan political conflicts and wars.
Featured video: Creating a sense of feeling
Biomedical engineer and dancer Shriya Srinivasan PhD ’20 explores connections between the human body and the outside world. "The human body is just engineered so beautifully," says Shriya Srinivasan PhD ’20, a research affiliate at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, a junior fellow at the Society of Fellows at Harvard University, and former doctoral candidate in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology.
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee review – mysteries of the building blocks of life
The prizewinning author’s timely, precise study traces our attempts to understand the units that have such an impact on our health
Hidden universe of uncertainty
The Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of Open Science and collaboration among scientists. During the COVID...
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
State Secretary Hirayama opens Science Europe High-Level Workshop on Research Ethics and Integrity
On 23 and 24 November, Science Europe, the association of research funding organisations, together with the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation and the Swiss National Science Foundation hosted this year’s High-Level Workshop in Zurich. Participants included ministers, high-level delegates and heads of national research organisations from across Europe. The theme of the workshop was -Research ethics and scientific integrity in the context of public engagement-. Switzerland’s contribution underlined its active commitment to a strong European Research Area.
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
Researchers work with First Nations to create housing self-sufficiency in remote communities
A new partnership will bring several First Nations in Saskatchewan together with a team of researchers from the University of Toronto and Toronto Metropolitan University to develop new pathways toward housing self-sufficiency. "A key issue in these communities is the availability of building materials, specifically the reliance on outside sources...
ClimLaw: Graz Roundtable - International law, access to energy and climate protection from a Cuban perspective
Prof. Elizabeth Valdés-Miranda Fernández of the University of Havana. She will be presenting her take on the how international law considerations have been useful in tackling climate change concerns. She will be providing a unique perspective of Cuba’s position in international climate change considerations. With the recent...
Curtin project recruits cybersecurity workforce from WA schools
Western Australian school students can be recruited as the cybersecurity workforce of the future as part of a Curtin-led cybersecurity program, which has been supported by the Federal Government. Announced today by The Hon Ed Husic, the Cyber Security Education and Training Program (CyberSET) will receive $468,000 in funding as...
New Collaborative Research Centre for JMU
A new collaborative research centre is being launched in Würzburg. It investigates critical decision processes that determine the outcome of human infection. Resistance to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics is an increasing problem. Although new active substances are identified and developed, it seems that humanity may soon lose the arms race against pathogens.
Call For Interest for B-MEntor: mentoring schemes for staff from BAME backgrounds
We are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in our cross-institutional mentoring schemes for Academic, Research and Professional Services staff from Black, Asian, Mixed and minority ethnic backgrounds. What is B-MEntor?. B-MEntor Academic and Professional are two well-established mentoring programmes that offer a unique platform for BAME academic, research...
Continuing the founder journey from student to full-time
Velocity welcomes six new companies to its downtown Kitchener innovation hub. With technology ranging from saltwater batteries, autonomous on-wire robots, and voice-activated monitoring devices, six early-stage companies are joining Velocity full-time through Venture Ready, a program for full-time founders to assess their company’s market preparedness. A day where a...
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
Foundation stone laid for the Center for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM)
Unique in Europe: Joint initiative of MHH and HZI gets 25 million euro new building next to MHH campus. Right next to the campus of the Hannover Medical School (MHH), a separate building is being constructed for the Centre for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM), a joint initiative of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) and the MHH. The foundation stone for the new building with 2,100 square meters of floor space was laid on Wednesday, 23 November 2022. The CiiM, which was initially founded in 2015 as a virtual center, addresses urgent challenges in infectious medicine with the aim of an individual prognosis and diagnosis of infectious diseases and a derived optimised and customised prevention and personalised therapy for the benefit of the individual patient. It is unique in Europe in its orientation. The construction costs of 24.9 million euros are covered by the federal government, the state of Lower Saxony, the Helmholtz Association and the HZI.
