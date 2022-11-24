Read full article on original website
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
Call for papers: Migration & Societal Change Conference June 2023
The Utrecht University Focus Area Migration & Societal Change invites you to submit a proposal for a panel or an individual paper for our conference on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2023. The Focus Area promotes interdisciplinary collaboration between Utrecht researchers, students, and societal stakeholders. Thematically, we focus on various topics related to migration to and between European countries in the 20th and 21st century. But this theme is placed into a larger historical framework (to include e.g. (post)colonial constellations) and approaches from a transnational perspective that understand Europe as co-constituted by and entangled with other parts of the world.
Continuing the founder journey from student to full-time
Velocity welcomes six new companies to its downtown Kitchener innovation hub. With technology ranging from saltwater batteries, autonomous on-wire robots, and voice-activated monitoring devices, six early-stage companies are joining Velocity full-time through Venture Ready, a program for full-time founders to assess their company’s market preparedness. A day where a...
Two awards for UT student Leon Smook
Leon Smook, now a PhD candidate in the Sustainable Polymer Chemistry (SPC; S&T Faculty) department, has received two awards for his master research: The Unilever Research Prize 2022 and the KNCV Golden Master Award 2022. He received the awards for his research on polymer brushes in artificial noses. We previously...
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
Consortium wins funding for project on ORD practices
A consortium with researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), Empa and ETH Zurich has won funding of almost CHF1.3 million for a three-year project on open and reproducible materials science research. The project is part of the initiative of the ETH Board to further develop existing Open Research Data (ORD) management.
Curtin project recruits cybersecurity workforce from WA schools
Western Australian school students can be recruited as the cybersecurity workforce of the future as part of a Curtin-led cybersecurity program, which has been supported by the Federal Government. Announced today by The Hon Ed Husic, the Cyber Security Education and Training Program (CyberSET) will receive $468,000 in funding as...
Sydney takes green award for ’living classroom’ native garden
The University of Sydney has won the ’Creating Impact’ award in the Green Gown Awards Australasia for Nguragaingun, Ngara, Pemulian - our Curriculum Garden and Biodiversity Management Plan. Announced on 17 November, the Green Gown Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition of sustainability excellence in the tertiary...
New Collaborative Research Centre for JMU
A new collaborative research centre is being launched in Würzburg. It investigates critical decision processes that determine the outcome of human infection. Resistance to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics is an increasing problem. Although new active substances are identified and developed, it seems that humanity may soon lose the arms race against pathogens.
Call For Interest for B-MEntor: mentoring schemes for staff from BAME backgrounds
We are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in our cross-institutional mentoring schemes for Academic, Research and Professional Services staff from Black, Asian, Mixed and minority ethnic backgrounds. What is B-MEntor?. B-MEntor Academic and Professional are two well-established mentoring programmes that offer a unique platform for BAME academic, research...
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
Foundation stone laid for the Center for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM)
Unique in Europe: Joint initiative of MHH and HZI gets 25 million euro new building next to MHH campus. Right next to the campus of the Hannover Medical School (MHH), a separate building is being constructed for the Centre for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM), a joint initiative of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) and the MHH. The foundation stone for the new building with 2,100 square meters of floor space was laid on Wednesday, 23 November 2022. The CiiM, which was initially founded in 2015 as a virtual center, addresses urgent challenges in infectious medicine with the aim of an individual prognosis and diagnosis of infectious diseases and a derived optimised and customised prevention and personalised therapy for the benefit of the individual patient. It is unique in Europe in its orientation. The construction costs of 24.9 million euros are covered by the federal government, the state of Lower Saxony, the Helmholtz Association and the HZI.
Next round for Collaborative Research Center in Immunology
Focus on mechanisms for recognition and elimination of foreign genetic material. Success for a research alliance of the University of Bonn, the Technical University of Dresden and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU): The Collaborative Research Center (SFB)/Transregio 237 "Nucleic Acid Immunity" has convinced with its research work of the past four years. The German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding it for another period with around ten million euros. As planned, the function of spokesperson will be transferred from Gunther Hartmann of the University of Bonn to Veit Hornung of the LMU.
New function of the CRISPR gene scissors discovered
Protein scissors activate defense function, a study shows. For several years now, the CRISPR/Cas9 gene scissors have been causing a sensation in science and medicine. This new tool of molecular biology has its origins in an ancient bacterial immune system. It protects bacteria from attack by so-called phages, i. e. viruses that infect bacteria. Researchers from the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), in cooperation with the partner University of St Andrews in Scotland and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hamburg, have now discovered a new function of the gene scissors. The study was published in the scientific journal "Nature".
