Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Understanding antimicrobial resistance
City of Kitchener’s Carl Zehr Square goes blue for World Antimicrobial Awareness Week By Milana Madzarac School of Pharmacy Unnecessary use and misuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials are increasing the serious problem of antimicrobial resistance. Over time bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change, and as a result, drug resistance can occur where infections that were previously easily treated become difficult to treat.
myscience.org
Tuberculosis: children hospitalized with severe pneumonia in high-incidence countries should be screened for TB
Tuberculosis affects 1 million children each year; less than half of them are diagnosed and treated for the disease, which leads to more than 200,000 deaths. In a new study, researchers and clinicians from the TB-Speed consortium funded by global health agency Unitaid and led by the University of Bordeaux, in collaboration with the French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and MU-JHU (a research collaboration between Makerere University and John Hopkins University in Uganda), showed that screening for tuberculosis at the time of hospital admission was feasible in children with severe pneumonia.
myscience.org
Protein shapes indicate Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that a set of proteins have different shapes in the spinal fluid of healthy individuals and Parkinson’s patients. These could be used in the future as a new type of biomarker for this disease. Many human diseases can be detected and diagnosed using biomarkers in blood...
myscience.org
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
myscience.org
SARS-CoV-2 detection in 30 minutes using gene scissors
Researchers of the University of Freiburg introduce biosensor for the nucleic acid amplification-free detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. CRISPR-Cas is versatile: Besides the controversial genetically modified organisms (GMOs), created through gene editing, various new scientific studies use different orthologues of the effector protein ’Cas’ to detect nucleic acids such as DNA or RNA.
myscience.org
Foundation stone laid for the Center for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM)
Unique in Europe: Joint initiative of MHH and HZI gets 25 million euro new building next to MHH campus. Right next to the campus of the Hannover Medical School (MHH), a separate building is being constructed for the Centre for Individualised Infection Medicine (CiiM), a joint initiative of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) and the MHH. The foundation stone for the new building with 2,100 square meters of floor space was laid on Wednesday, 23 November 2022. The CiiM, which was initially founded in 2015 as a virtual center, addresses urgent challenges in infectious medicine with the aim of an individual prognosis and diagnosis of infectious diseases and a derived optimised and customised prevention and personalised therapy for the benefit of the individual patient. It is unique in Europe in its orientation. The construction costs of 24.9 million euros are covered by the federal government, the state of Lower Saxony, the Helmholtz Association and the HZI.
myscience.org
Next round for Collaborative Research Center in Immunology
Focus on mechanisms for recognition and elimination of foreign genetic material. Success for a research alliance of the University of Bonn, the Technical University of Dresden and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU): The Collaborative Research Center (SFB)/Transregio 237 "Nucleic Acid Immunity" has convinced with its research work of the past four years. The German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding it for another period with around ten million euros. As planned, the function of spokesperson will be transferred from Gunther Hartmann of the University of Bonn to Veit Hornung of the LMU.
myscience.org
Fighting depression with personalised medicine
MHH psychiatry coordinates largest German study to improve depression treatment. Using biomarkers to find individual diagnostic and therapeutic paths - what already works in oncology is also to become possible in psychiatry. Under the leadership of Professor Dr Helge Frieling, Vice Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Social Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Hannover Medical School (MHH), a national research network is now being launched that aims to tailor the treatment of depression more closely to the individual patient than before. The project, entitled "Personalised, Predictive, Precise and Preventive Medicine to Improve Early Detection, Diagnosis, Therapy and Prevention of Depressive Disorders" (P4D), aims to develop individualised treatment approaches using biomarkers, but also magnetic resonance imaging, brain wave measurements and sleep diagnostics.
myscience.org
New function of the CRISPR gene scissors discovered
Protein scissors activate defense function, a study shows. For several years now, the CRISPR/Cas9 gene scissors have been causing a sensation in science and medicine. This new tool of molecular biology has its origins in an ancient bacterial immune system. It protects bacteria from attack by so-called phages, i. e. viruses that infect bacteria. Researchers from the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), in cooperation with the partner University of St Andrews in Scotland and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Hamburg, have now discovered a new function of the gene scissors. The study was published in the scientific journal "Nature".
myscience.org
The obese population of Valencia affirms that gyms discriminate against them and do not take into account people with their physique
A study by the University of Valencia has interviewed people with obesity who use gyms and has analysed how they experience discrimination in these spaces. It affirms that this group suffers direct discrimination there, through offensive comments from the staff and from colleagues. They also suffer from indirect and structural discrimination, as they are stereotyped people due to their physique, who have difficulties using sports machinery that does not adapt to their body. Among other measures, they propose some modifications in gyms and, above all, train professionals in attitudes that overcome fatphobia.
Comments / 0