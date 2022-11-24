ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

City of Bakersfield holds Holiday Grease Collection Event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is having their annual Holiday Grease Collection Event. The City said disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can result in clogged pipes and other damage, causing backups. Instead, residents can stop by either of the collection locations and dispose of used oil and grease in a safe and environmentally friendly way.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Holiday Lights at CALM returns this weekend

California Living Museum Director Meg Maitland joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the return of Holiday Lights at CALM on Saturday. Holiday Lights at CALM returns as a drive-thru experience where families can enjoy the light show from the comfort of their vehicles. The drive-thru idea stemmed from the pandemic. Organizers decided to keep the format after receiving positive feedback from the community who enjoyed staying warm during the 30-minute light show, which features over 3 million lights, according to Maitland.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Public Health Department shares how to get back on track after holiday indulging

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The season of holiday gatherings is among us. That means it's also the season of yummy foods and treats. If you find yourself feeling guilty after indulging at a holiday party, health experts say to take a deep breath and don't fret. It's possible to enjoy the holiday treats and festivities, while balancing a healthy lifestyle.
KGET

Celebrate the holiday season around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season started this past weekend in Bakersfield with the Christmas tree lighting at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield. With the start of the holiday season, community members can celebrate the holidays at different events throughout Kern County. Here is a list of events around the county: CHiPs […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Annual Teddy Bear Toss collects over 6,000 stuffed animals

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 6,077 is the final number of teddy bears that were counted from Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss. United Way staff and volunteers worked together all morning sorting and counting all the stuffed animals. The bears are collected by the United Way and are dispersed to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October

Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Light Up a Life ceremony at The Marketplace Nov. 29

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Hoffmann Hospice holds its annual Light Up a Life remembrance ceremony Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Eyewitness News’ Miles Muzio will emcee the special candlelight event at 6:30 p.m. at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. There will be a reading of names of those being...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Annual tree lighting kick starts Christmas season in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Downtown Bakersfield was in full holiday mode, kicking off Christmas season in the annual Christmas Tree lighting in front of Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday night. Our very own Aaron Perlman was part of the yearly tradition festivities. People were preparing to line up for the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard

The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

