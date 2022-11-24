California Living Museum Director Meg Maitland joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the return of Holiday Lights at CALM on Saturday. Holiday Lights at CALM returns as a drive-thru experience where families can enjoy the light show from the comfort of their vehicles. The drive-thru idea stemmed from the pandemic. Organizers decided to keep the format after receiving positive feedback from the community who enjoyed staying warm during the 30-minute light show, which features over 3 million lights, according to Maitland.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO