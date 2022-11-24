Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
City of Bakersfield holds Holiday Grease Collection Event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is having their annual Holiday Grease Collection Event. The City said disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can result in clogged pipes and other damage, causing backups. Instead, residents can stop by either of the collection locations and dispose of used oil and grease in a safe and environmentally friendly way.
KGET 17
Holiday Lights at CALM returns this weekend
California Living Museum Director Meg Maitland joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the return of Holiday Lights at CALM on Saturday. Holiday Lights at CALM returns as a drive-thru experience where families can enjoy the light show from the comfort of their vehicles. The drive-thru idea stemmed from the pandemic. Organizers decided to keep the format after receiving positive feedback from the community who enjoyed staying warm during the 30-minute light show, which features over 3 million lights, according to Maitland.
Fastrip raises $50,000 for Mission at Kern County, Golden Empire Gleaners
Fastrip Food Stores raised $50,000 for local non-profit organizations the Mission at Kern County and Golden Empire Gleaners.
Bakersfield Now
Kern Public Health Department shares how to get back on track after holiday indulging
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The season of holiday gatherings is among us. That means it's also the season of yummy foods and treats. If you find yourself feeling guilty after indulging at a holiday party, health experts say to take a deep breath and don't fret. It's possible to enjoy the holiday treats and festivities, while balancing a healthy lifestyle.
Celebrate the holiday season around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season started this past weekend in Bakersfield with the Christmas tree lighting at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield. With the start of the holiday season, community members can celebrate the holidays at different events throughout Kern County. Here is a list of events around the county: CHiPs […]
Ornaments by Delano students will decorate California's Christmas tree in D.C.
Emma Vazquez, a student at Nueva Vista Language Academy in Delano, will travel to D.C. to witness the national tree lighting ceremony.
Christmas Town returns to Bakersfield
Christmas Town is open at the Kern County Fair Grounds as of November 25th. Attendees can walk through the festive activities and meet Santa Claus himself.
Bakersfield Now
Annual Teddy Bear Toss collects over 6,000 stuffed animals
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 6,077 is the final number of teddy bears that were counted from Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss. United Way staff and volunteers worked together all morning sorting and counting all the stuffed animals. The bears are collected by the United Way and are dispersed to...
Holiday Lights at CALM tickets now on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum (CALM). The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 26th.
Bakersfield Californian
Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October
Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Public Works Hazardous Household Waste collection events for December
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting a series of Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events throughout the Kern County in December. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day collection events:. Saturday,...
Bakersfield Now
Light Up a Life ceremony at The Marketplace Nov. 29
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Hoffmann Hospice holds its annual Light Up a Life remembrance ceremony Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Eyewitness News’ Miles Muzio will emcee the special candlelight event at 6:30 p.m. at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. There will be a reading of names of those being...
Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
Bakersfield Now
Annual tree lighting kick starts Christmas season in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Downtown Bakersfield was in full holiday mode, kicking off Christmas season in the annual Christmas Tree lighting in front of Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday night. Our very own Aaron Perlman was part of the yearly tradition festivities. People were preparing to line up for the...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
Bakersfield Now
Parents in Bakersfield talk about cyber security, after catfishing murder in Riverside
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Fears of online catfishing are high after a Riverside teen's family was killed by someone she was talking to online and pretending to be someone else. "There's so much stuff out there that I just don't want them to be effected by and a lot...
Bakersfield Californian
Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard
The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
