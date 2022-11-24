Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO