Kern County medical professionals on how to keep kids safe from viruses
With the holiday season here medical professionals would like to remind you about ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
For those who work as first responders, Thanksgiving is Worksgiving
Police officers, firefighters, emergency crews for things like water and electricity, and even local news journalists are all grateful today for the chance to continue to serve our communities.
SNAP! — Kern Oil Festival
The Kern Oil Festival took place Nov. 12 at Stramler Park. The event is a daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines. The event educates the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on local and state economies. The Kern Oil Festival is conducted by the Kern Energy Foundation.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp.
Pet of the Week: Prince
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Prince!. Prince is a one-year-old Hound mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a sweet demeanor, knows his commands and would make a great family pet! Prince is also neutered and microchipped. For...
The reason behind Chez Noel
Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
Temperatures expected to drop after warm Thanksgiving weekend
After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities. Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are […]
Holiday Lights at CALM tickets now on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum (CALM). The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 26th.
Hard Rock Tejon could break ground next year
Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.
Thanksgiving Day meals with all the fixings to be served at the Blessing Corner, Thursday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving can be a financially stressful time for families but even more so this year due to inflation and the rising cost of food. In fact, a new survey by the digital wealth management company, Personal Capital, found in its poll, that one in four Americans say they're actually skipping Thanksgiving altogether to save money.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m. According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County
There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Toys for Tots kicks off in Delano, McFarland
The Delano-McFarland area of Kern County is again sponsoring its Toys for Tots program with a goal of helping 2,000 area families, more than the 1,600 who were aided last Christmas. The Marine Reserves sponsor the collection, but any agency or business wishing to host an event to generate funds...
Power connection work delays local development projects
Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Is Black Friday dead? It's a mixed bag, shoppers say
Black Friday seemed dead in Rosedale’s Northwest Promenade about 30 minutes before retailers pushed their doors open. Roughly 20 people shivered under blankets and sweatshirts at 4:30 a.m. Friday near Best Buy, while lines at Kohl's, Walmart, Home Depot and Target didn’t exist.
