Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Kern Oil Festival

The Kern Oil Festival took place Nov. 12 at Stramler Park. The event is a daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines. The event educates the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on local and state economies. The Kern Oil Festival is conducted by the Kern Energy Foundation.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Prince

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Prince!. Prince is a one-year-old Hound mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a sweet demeanor, knows his commands and would make a great family pet! Prince is also neutered and microchipped. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

The reason behind Chez Noel

Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Temperatures expected to drop after warm Thanksgiving weekend

After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities. Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are […]
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Tejon could break ground next year

Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Thanksgiving Day meals with all the fixings to be served at the Blessing Corner, Thursday

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving can be a financially stressful time for families but even more so this year due to inflation and the rising cost of food. In fact, a new survey by the digital wealth management company, Personal Capital, found in its poll, that one in four Americans say they're actually skipping Thanksgiving altogether to save money.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Toys for Tots kicks off in Delano, McFarland

The Delano-McFarland area of Kern County is again sponsoring its Toys for Tots program with a goal of helping 2,000 area families, more than the 1,600 who were aided last Christmas. The Marine Reserves sponsor the collection, but any agency or business wishing to host an event to generate funds...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Power connection work delays local development projects

Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Is Black Friday dead? It's a mixed bag, shoppers say

Black Friday seemed dead in Rosedale’s Northwest Promenade about 30 minutes before retailers pushed their doors open. Roughly 20 people shivered under blankets and sweatshirts at 4:30 a.m. Friday near Best Buy, while lines at Kohl's, Walmart, Home Depot and Target didn’t exist.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Community Policy